“It's time for her to do what she wants” — Fans defend BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fashion shift in solo era amid criticism

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, now in her solo Ruby era, faced fresh scrutiny over her evolving fashion choices, especially after a recent fan event photo sparked a viral post on Nate Pann with over 160,000 views criticizing her current style as lacking the polish of her earlier looks.

However, many fans defended her, saying she should be free to try more mature and bold looks as she grows. The debate continues over whether her changing style shows growth or poor choices, and how much control stylists versus Jennie herself have over her image.

Netizen criticises BLACKPINK star's current fashion sense and compares her style by praising Jennie's 2018 outfits. (Image via screenshot/Nate Pann)

Since debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016, Jennie Kim has been celebrated for her versatile style. With the release of her solo album Ruby in early 2025, she embarked on the “Ruby Experience” tour. However, her wardrobe choices reflected a conscious shift from the more demure or teenage looks of her early career to a confident, self-assured solo artist image.

Meanwhile, the recent thread by the original poster (OP) juxtaposed the rapper's latest fashion with archival images of the artist’s past outfits, claiming the current styling “lacks the finesse” of earlier eras.

Across social media platforms and online forums, discussions highlighted generational and cultural differences in fashion tolerance, arguing that what was appropriate for a teenage idol may not align with the confident persona Jennie embodies today.

One fan wrote on Nate Pann in the BLACKPINK star's defense,

"Jennie is now 30, she left YG and is now a solo artist, so it's time for her to do what she wants. These days, she's been active a lot at Coachella and overseas, and judging by the good response she gets there, I think there's a bit of a difference in the tastes between the East and the West. Anyway, I'm rooting for Jennie."

Fans defend the BLACKPINK star. (Image via screenshot/Nate Pann)

Several BLINKs commented that the BLACKPINK star shouldn't bother herself with fan expectations.

"You're saying that while you're sitting in the corner of the room wearing only pajamas? LOL."

"At this point, the inferiority complex is truly a disease."

"It seems like Jennie is changing her style with the intention of working based in the US."

Fans defend the BLACKPINK star. (Image via screenshot/Nate Pann)

Others highlighted that the K-pop was a 29-year-old woman who could decide what to wear and how to navigate her life by herself, and shouldn't need to be judged by people online.

"It was pretty in the past and it's pretty now, right? You can't always go with a cute style."

"Jennie is now 30, what are you doing looking for Jenny from 10 years ago?"

"Jennie 29 years old."

Fans defend the BLACKPINK star. (Image via screenshot/Nate Pann)

Jennie’s solo evolution: From Ruby to ODDATELIER and a show-stealing Coachella 2025 debut

Jennie’s debut solo album, Ruby, dropped in early 2025, heralding a more experimental sound palette that blends baile funk, phonk, and bilingual lyricism to spotlight her versatility as an artist. Fans praised Ruby for its standout tracks, such as ZEN, and collaborations with high-profile artists like Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, and Childish Gambino.

Following the album’s release, Jennie embarked on The Ruby Experience showcase tour, hitting major venues, including Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater and New York’s Radio City Music Hall, before returning to Seoul’s Inspire Arena. At each stop, she delivered dynamic sets that combined polished choreography with intimate solo renditions.

In December 2023, the idol launched her own label, ODDATELIER (OA), driven by a vision to control every aspect of her creative output, from music to visual branding. Speaking to Harper’s BAZAAR Germany, she revealed that OA was born from a desire “to make music without limitations, without having to fit into a mold,” signaling her commitment to long-term artistic autonomy.

“The idea for Odd Atelier was born because I wanted to break free creatively — to make music without limitations, without having to fit into a mold. I had dreamed for a long time of creating my own creative space. Now, finally, the timing was right.”

Parallel to her music, as the Chanel ambassador, the K-pop idol made headlines at the house’s Spring–Summer 2025 haute couture show, opting for a sheer blue triangle bra paired with a feathery cape that became an instant viral moment.

In 2025 alone, her appearances at Coachella reportedly generated $13 million in earned media value for brands like Acne Studios and Mugler.

On April 13, 2025, the rapper made her solo debut at Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre, delivering an eclectic set that balanced her solo hits with a surprise appearance by Kali Uchis on their duet Damn Right.

According to an analysis by Lefty, Jennie’s Coachella 2025 set topped the festival’s EMV charts, outperforming peers by generating $13 million in media impressions for her associated brands.

Beyond the stage, the BLACKPINK rapper explored acting following her cameo in HBO’s The Idol. For now, she hasn't hinted at any acting projects in the near future.

