“We are proud of you too” — Fans emotional as BLACKPINK’s Jennie sends heartfelt shoutout to her mom at Coachella 2025 stage

On April 21, 2025, BLACKPINK star Jennie headlined Coachella for Weekend 2 at the Outdoor Theatre. During her performance, she improvised the lyrics of her song and expressed her gratitude and love for her mother, who was in the audience.

Ad

Fighting back tears, she addressed the crowd, saying, "Eomma, saranghae," which means "Mom, I love you" in Korean. This emotional moment resonated with fans, many of whom shared their reactions online, praising Jennie for her sincerity and the deep bond she shares with her family. Videos capturing this tribute quickly went viral, further endearing Jennie to her global fanbase.

"We are so proud of you too Jennie," one fan said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed pride in the rapper's journey from K-pop idol to global star, headlining a solo show at Coachella.

"She screamed “eomma saranghae” she was definitely thinking about how far she’s come," a fan wrote.

"IM CRYINGG. IM SO PROUD OF YOU JENNIE KIM, NO ONE IN THE WORLD CAN MAKE ME HATE YOU," another fan said.

"MAMA KIM IS SO PROUD OF YOU JENNIE, MORE THAN PROUD FOR SURE! AND NOT ONLY HER BUT US TOO, WE ARE ALL YOUR MAMA," another fan added.

Ad

Others shared clips of Jennie's mother in the VIP section at Coachella 2025, feeling emotional as she watched her daughter perform.

"JENNIE’s mom was seen crying at the end of her Coachella performance. It's shows the love to her daughter," a fan reacted.

"Proudest Mama Kim. Watching her daughter performing on stage pouring all emotions, full heart & soul, enjoying while the whole crowd chanting her name, singing along with her. This is most precious moment for a Mother," another fan shared.

Ad

"Omma Kim ..Thank you for giving birth to a woman who is very humble, big hearted, smart, beautiful and a very precious diamond. Jenni is proud to have a mother like you," another fan commented.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's Coachella 2025 setlist and performance highlights

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jennie's Coachella setlist showcased her versatility as an artist, featuring tracks from her debut solo album, Ruby. Released in March 2025, the album includes collaborations with Dua Lipa, Grammy-winning singer Kali Uchis, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, and more.

The setlist included:

Filter Mantra Handlebars start a war ZEN F.T.S. Damn Right (featuring Kali Uchis) Love Hangover Seoul City ExtraL with the IE (way up) like JENNIE Starlight

During Weekend 1, Jennie surprised fans by bringing out Kali Uchis for a performance of Damn Right, a collaboration that received enthusiastic acclaim. For her second weekend, the BLACKPINK star surprised fans with a breakdance to her debut solo song, SOLO.

Ad

Fans praised the BLACKPINK rapper for her live vocals as she performed continuously for 45 minutes, without taking a single break between tracks or going backstage for outfit changes.

For her first Coachella show, she wore a burgundy leather crop top and mini shorts. For the second weekend, she wore bright red leather mini shorts, a black crop top, and knee-high black boots.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to embark on a world tour with her group, BLACKPINK, starting in July 2025. The four members—Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé—will reunite after almost three years since their last joint world tour, Born Pink, in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More