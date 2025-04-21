“SHE WAS SO PISSED” – Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie silences low-energy and lip-sync accusations with captivating Coachella stage

On April 21, 2025 (April 20 PT), BLACKPINK's Jennie performed at Coachella's Outdoor Theatre for her second weekend performance. As one of the headliners for Coachella 2025, she previously appeared during the first weekend on April 13, with an over 45-minute set with no breaks or outfit changes.

The K-pop star returned for the second weekend and delivered another 45-minute set in front of a large audience. Netizens noted that her Weekend 2 of Coachella 2025 performance quelled previous criticisms regarding her energy levels and live vocal abilities.

In her Weekend 1 performance, she faced scrutiny over allegations of lip-syncing and low energy, prompting discussions about professionalism and live performance standards. However, her recent Coachella appearance was seen by fans as demonstrating growth, helping to dispel earlier concerns.

The performance quickly became a trending topic on social media platforms, with hashtags like #JENCHELLA2025 and #JENCHELLA dominating discussions. One fan wrote:

"SHE WAS SO PISSED AND MAD FRR"

Fans praised her stamina and stage presence, noting her ability to maintain energy levels throughout the set without much costume changes.

"NOBODY SPEAK ON HER AGAIN SHE PERFROMED LIVE VOCALS NEW DANCE-BREAKS EVERYTHING FOR OVER AN HOUR SHE IS WHO UR FAVS WISH THEY WERE AND THE CROWD WAS BIGGER THAN EVER," a fan wrote.

"Look at her hyping up the crowd her stage presence and energy are insane," another fan said.

"I hope this will be the one that Coachella will upload on their yt channel alongside like Jennie," another fan said.

Others underscored how the BLACKPINK star engaged Coachella's massive audience with her performance.

"Jennie's stage was truly legendary! Let's give a round of applause to the performance that instantly captured the hearts of global fans. Her unique charisma and stage presence were truly moving. Her gaze, gestures, and even the emotions conveyed in each word... everything came together perfectly, leaving the audience breathless..." a fan said.

"For a crowd known to be very unengaing with even the biggest acts, it's so pleasing to see them all engaged and rocking with her," another fan said.

"JENNIE AND LIPSYNC DOESN'T FIT IN ONE SENTENCE! SHE ALWAYS GIVE HER 100%," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jennie delivers a fierce performance during her Weekend 2 of Coachella 2025

Taking the stage, Jennie delivered a setlist that highlighted her versatility. She began with tracks like Filter and Mantra, initially utilizing backing tracks to support her vocals.

As the performance progressed, she transitioned to a handheld microphone, highlighting her vocals through songs such as Extra, Like Jennie, and others.

For her second show, the artist also performed on her first solo single titled SOLO, making her fans nostalgic. The ZEN rapper's Coachella Day 2 was a full circle moment as this was the first time she performed at the festival as a soloist, after she headlined the stage with her group BLACKPINK in both 2019 and 2023.

She ended her Coachella set with the song Starlight from her album Ruby and further thanked the audience, her band, and the dancers.

Beyond music, Jennie has explored acting, making her debut in the HBO series The Idol starring alongside Lily Rose Depp and The Weekend. In the show, she portrayed Dyanne, a backup dancer entangled in the complex world of the music industry.

