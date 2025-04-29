Was Michael Jackson accused of p*dophilia? Ian Carroll claims the "p*dophilia stuff was total slander" which ruined the King of Pop's legacy

Former mixed martial artist, Jake Shields, recently uploaded a new Fight Back Podcast episode to YouTube featuring Sneako and Ian Carroll, which seemingly explored Michael Jackson's legacy.

On the new podcast episode, titled "Ian Carroll Explains How Michael Jackson Was FRAMED", YouTuber and entrepreneur Ian Carroll seemingly highlights Jackson's death as "mysterious," resulting in a larger discussion about the King of Pop's legacy.

Before he died, Jackson was dealing with accusations of p*dophilia, which the YouTuber called "total slander".

On November 20, 2003, Michael Jackson was indicted on 10 criminal counts, including child molestation, abduction, false imprisonment, and extortion. Two years later, the King of Pop's criminal case went to trial, with him being acquitted on all charges.

On the Fight Back Podcast episode, uploaded to YouTube on April 27, Ian Carroll revisits Jackson's death and legacy, speaking up against the p*dophilia allegations.

"It's really sad to look at Michael Jackson's legacy because he was a very tormented soul. He went through a lot of hardship but he was such a kind and wonderful human. When you actually dig through the history it's very clear that all the p*dophile stuff was total slander," Ian Carroll stated.

Ian continues by highlighting Michael Jackson for being a person trying to do "right by the world," claiming:

"The more you dig into it, the more you realize that Michael Jackson was just a really kind big kid who had his childhood taken from him. [He] just wanted to do right by the world, wonderful dude."

American singer Michael Jackson (1958 - 2009) attends a Pepsi press conference in New York, New York, February 3, 1992. (Image via Getty/Oscar Abolafia)

On June 13, 2005, Michael Jackson was acquitted of all charges and was found not guilty in his criminal trial. Reportedly, some of the jurors placed the onus on the alleged victim, Gavin Arvizo's mother - Janet Arvizo.

"What mother in her right mind would allow that to happen," NPR claims a juror stated.

Months after the trial concluded, prosecutors reportedly charged Janet Arvizo with fraud and perjury, in connection with her statements during the Michael Jackson trial. She accepted a plea deal in 2006.

On June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson was found unresponsive at his California home, in Holmby Hills. His family would then release a public statement citing the King of Pop had died of a cardiac arrest.

Two years later, in 2011, Conrad Murray, a doctor and physician, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for having administered a lethal dose of anesthetic propofol resulting in Jackson's death.

A photograph, from the coroner, of Michael Jackson's body is projected by the prosecution during Dr. Conrad Murray's involuntary manslaughter trial at the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 11, 2011, in downtown Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Robyn Beck-Pool)

"[Conrad Murray] had stayed with Jackson at least six nights a week and was regularly asked — and sometimes begged — by the insomniac singer to give him drugs powerful enough to put him to sleep," The New York Times reported.

Everything we know about Michael Jackson's upcoming biopic movie

More than a year after Michael Jackson's upcoming biopic - Michael was teased by Lionsgate, during the 2024 CinemaCon Festival, movie producer Graham King recently alluded to a "two-part feature film".

In a report from The Hollywood Reporter, published earlier this month, Graham King suggests that to do the King of Pop's legacy justice, Michael's runtime would be increased and will feature 30 full-length records as part of its soundtrack.

According to insider sources, Graham King and his team of producers are supposedly planning on expanding the late superstar's legacy across two feature films instead of one.

Based on Puck Magazine's report, published in January 2025, Michael faces serious production concerns for the film's third act, which includes the dramatization of one of Jackson's accusers.

As per the report, this individual had signed a settlement with Jackson's estate, which guaranteed they would never feature in a dramatization. The Hollywood Reporter suggests the film being split into a two-part feature would allow filmmakers the "breathing space" to plan and reshoot the final act of Michael.

The film is being produced by multiple partners, including the Jackson estate, all of whom will need to reportedly "sign off" on Graham's plan for a two-feature biopic.

Lionsgate and Universal are partnering to release the film domestically and internationally, with Michael currently scheduled for an October 3, 2025, release date.

The director of Jackson's biopic, Antoine Fuqua, cast the late superstar's nephew - Jaafar Jackson, to play the role of Michael. Other notable cast members include Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

"Regardless of what your opinion may be, Michael is one of the greatest to ever do it, if not the greatest. He deserves a movie to be made. I’m excited to be a part of it,” Miles Teller told Variety in 2024.

Producers of the film, Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain, seemingly delayed the project's previously planned release, moving back the date by six months, from April to October 2025.

Producer Graham King accepts the "International Filmmaker of the Year" award during the International Day Lunch Award Ceremony at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon on April 01, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image via Getty/Gabe Ginsberg)

During the 2025 CinemaCon, which ended earlier this month, Lionsgate did not present any new footage from the upcoming biopic, with motion picture group head Adam Fogelson stating:

"Ever since we debuted some early Michael footage at CinemaCon last year, it’s been crystal clear how much global interest and enthusiasm there is. Much has happened since, and while we aren’t quite ready to share more, we’re going to have some very big and exciting things to say in the coming weeks. So be patient, and stay tuned."

According to a recent report from Variety Magazine, Michael Jackson's upcoming biopic roughly has an estimated budget of $155 million.

Jackson's estate, which controls his companies and assets, is currently being sued by two parties; namely Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Both individuals claim to have been s*xually assaulted by the late superstar, with their case scheduled to go to trial in November 2026.

