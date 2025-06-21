Where is UP NYC located? Everything to know about Fat Joe's store accused of racketeering, fake transactions and sexual misconduct

Fat Joe, the rapper whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, has been named in a $20 million lawsuit. As reported by Variety, he has been accused of engaging in “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion."

According to a report published by Complex on June 20, 2025, Fat Joe's renowned sneaker store, UP NYC, was mentioned in the lawsuit for allegedly facilitating the rapper's racketeering crimes. Per the suit, Cartagena seemingly used his celebrity connections to obtain limited-edition merchandise from brands, such as Nike and Jordan, prior to their release, and resold them through UP NYC "for inflated prices."

According to the official website of NYC Tourism, UP NYC is located at 3806 Broadway, NY10032. Fat Joe opened the store back in 2016 and expanded it to two more stores in the next six years, including one outlet in the Bronx.

The label's Instagram account @upnyc also mentions the store locations in its bio:

3806 Broadway NY, NY 10032

519 W 207 NY, NY 10034

2490 3rd Ave BX, NY 10454

For the unversed, Terrence Dixon, who filed the lawsuit against Joe, also claimed that the Lean Back rapper's alleged practices impacted other retailer competitors negatively. Complex further reported that Kith, Stadium Goods, and Foot Locker were cited as some examples of the resellers that were barred from selling scheduled products early and suffered an unfair disadvantage as a result.

UP NYC was also accused of creating an abusive environment at the store for both the buyers and workers. One instance named in the suit claimed that multiple female employees working at the store were verbally abused and sexually assaulted. In one incident, a teenage shopper who was caught stealing was also violently assaulted in the store.

Terrance Dixon mentioned 3 minor women in Fat Joe's lawsuit

Terrance Dixon, who has filed the $20 million lawsuit against Fat Joe, was the rapper's "hypeman" for 16 years, per Variety. In addition to enhancing Joe's performances by energizing the crowd at his shows, Dixon also contributed to Cartagena's work as a background vocalist and lyricist.

In his complaint, Dixon claimed that he was forced by the Saturday Night rapper "into humiliating situations, including sex acts performed under duress and surveillance". Per his suit, Joe seemingly compelled him to oblige by threatening to abandon him in foreign countries.

Apart from the sexual acts he was reportedly forced to perform, Dixon also witnessed Fat Joe engage in alleged sexual encounters with children about 15 and 16 years of age.

His lawsuit mentioned 3 minor Jane Does, one of whom was a Dominican girl, 16, who allegedly performed oral and other sexual acts on Cartagena "in exchange for cash, clothing, and payment of her cell phone bill".

The second Jane Doe was a Caucasian woman, native to another country. She reportedly met Joe at an overseas concert when she was 15. Cartagena flew her back to Miami and NYC several times, and also paid for her to get a Brazilian butt lift. Doe eventually left Joe and is now married to a professional athlete.

The third Jane Doe named in Dixon's lawsuit was a Latina female. Per the suit, Fat Joe was allegedly in love with the Minro Doe 3 and also contemplated leaving his wife for her.

Fat Joe's attorney Joe Tacopina shared a statement with XXL magazine on June 19, 2025. He called Dixon's suit "a blatant act of retaliation," to divert the attention from Joe's own lawsuit against Dixon, which was "filed first" earlier in 2025.

