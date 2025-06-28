"How much he pay them lawyers?" — 50 Cent thinks Diddy was done dirty by his team during closing statements

50 Cent recently claimed that his long-standing rival Sean "Diddy" Combs was done dirty by his defence team in the wake of closing arguments amid his sex trafficking trial.

For the unversed, the prosecution alleged that Diddy was complicit in maintaining an abusive and exploitative system around him through which he coerced his former partners to have sex with male escorts during its closing argument on June 26. Meanwhile, the defense maintained that the women were consenting participants, claiming that the rapper was innocent during its closing argument on June 27.

Following this, 50 Cent took to Instagram to imply that the defense's closing statements did the rapper more harm than good, claiming he could have done a better job. He also wondered how much his rival was paying his legal team, which comprised high-profile attorneys such as Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, and Brian Steel, among others.

"Damn they did Diddy dirty them closing statements man, I could have done better then that. How much he pay them lawyers?"

According to The Source Magazine, 50 Cent also took a dig at lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo in another post. The In Da Club rapper referenced Agnifilo, dubbing the alleged victim Jane's attorney as “the worst lawyer in the world,” rebutting:

“She didn’t have the worst lawyer. You are the worst lawyer. Remember the name Marc Agnifilo. He just got Diddy a** 20 years.”

50 Cent has been constantly commenting on Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial since it began on May 5. In an Instagram post last month, 50 Cent stated that he planned to personally reach out to President Donald Trump to get him to reconsider Diddy's pardon if such a situation ever arose.

Defense claimed Diddy was not a "racketeer" during the closing argument

On June 27, 2025, lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo gave his closing arguments. He told the jury that the alleged "freak offs" were part of a "swingers lifestyle" and did not mean that Diddy was involved in "sex trafficking," as the prosecution claimed.

Furthermore, he alleged that both Combs and his former partner, Cassie Ventura, were "avowedly swingers," telling about Ventura:

“She’s ready to go, and, God bless her, she is. She’s a beautiful, sexy woman. And that’s what she deserves to be if that’s what she wants to be, and that’s what she wants to be.”

Agnifilo also maintained that both Ventura and Jane, another one of Combs' former girlfriends, were consenting partners and wanted to engage in "freak offs" or "hotel nights," arguing that there was no evidence to prove otherwise. Additionally, he claimed that both women were financially motivated to testify against Diddy.

The defense attorney admitted that his client and his team "own the domestic violence" accusation against the rapper. However, he described Ventura and Diddy's relationship as "a great modern love story."

Elsewhere in his closing statement, Agnifilo noted that while Diddy had a "drug problem," there was “no allegation that Sean Combs is selling drugs” as opposed to the prosecution's claim that Diddy was using his enterprise to buy and supply drugs.

He also argued against the government's racketeering charge. Agnifilo said that the government did not indict anyone besides Diddy for racketeering, despite claiming Kristina Khorram, Combs' former chief of staff, was an alleged co-conspirator.

He concluded his closing argument by addressing the jury and urging them to make the right decision, alleging that Combs was not a racketeer.

“You should feel bold. You should feel the courage that you will need to call this as you see it, and I am asking you to summon that courage and to do what it needs to be done. He is not a racketeer. He is none of these things. He is innocent. He sits there innocent. Return him to his family who have been waiting for him," Agnifilo said.

Exploring the prosecution's rebuttal

Following the defense's closing statement, Maurene Comey delivered the prosecution's rebuttal. She accused the defense of resorting to victim blaming, adding that her opposition spent “a whole lot of energy trying to blame (Combs’) victims and the US government for his lies, his threats, and for his inexcusable behavior.”

She also pushed back on the defense's narrative that Ventura and Jane testified for financial gain, claiming neither women were promised any compensation for their testimonies.

Furthermore, Comey added that Ventura had already received a $20 million settlement for her 2023 lawsuit against Combs. Comey also stated that it made no sense for Jane to testify for financial gain, as she did not take any legal action against Diddy on her own.

According to CNN, Maurene Comey also claimed the defense attempted to draw a line between Combs' abuse and alleged sex trafficking to show there was no connection between the two, saying, “if part of the abuse is making your partner participate in a commercial sex act, you’re guilty of sex trafficking.”

Maurene Comey concluded her rebuttal by stating that Diddy was "not a god", saying,

“For 20 years, the defendant got away with his crimes. That ends in this courtroom. The defendant is not a god. He is a person. And in this courtroom, he stands equal before the law. Overwhelming evidence proves his guilt. It is time to hold him accountable. Find him guilty.”

On June 30, 2025, the jury will reportedly receive instructions from Judge Arun Subramanian, following which it will begin deliberation.

