Who delivered prosecution’s closing argument in the Diddy trial? CNN legal analyst breaks down why it "needed to be that way"

CNN legal analyst Misty Marris has recently shared her opinion on the prosecution’s closing argument in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing trial. Notably, the closing argument was presented on June 27, 2025, by attorney Marc Agnifilo, a member of Diddy’s defense team, as stated by The Guardian.

The live updates from the trial shared by CNN stated that the closing argument lasted for almost 5 hours. Marris spoke to the outlet, stating why the closing argument "needed to be that way" despite being long.

“It was very, very long and towards the end, especially when (they) were going through some of the more tedious elements, it did get a little bit maybe over the top, maybe a little boring. However, it really needed to be that way”, Marris said.

Misty Marris also claimed that everything included in the prosecution’s presentation, such as pictures, was the reason why the closing argument was "effective." She addressed the things that will be part of the defense presentation, stating that it might include alleged conversations to prove the mindset of Diddy’s alleged victims.

Marris further expressed gratitude to the prosecutors, saying that they made it easy for everyone to understand the charges, such as sex trafficking and RICO. Additionally, she shared her thoughts on the possibilities of what might happen next in the trial and said:

“I don’t think we’re going to see a quick verdict. I do think it’s going to take (the jury) a lot of time to work through this case, especially when you have the complicated RICO statute to really get into.”

Prosecution aimed to link the trial evidence with the charges imposed on Diddy

Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik was the one who presented the prosecution’s closing argument on June 26, 2025. Notably, Slavik attempted to build a connection between the evidence against the rapper and the charges being faced by Sean Combs.

As per CNN, Slavik alleged in her closing argument that Diddy was leading a criminal enterprise and tried to make people provide services to him. Christy told the jury members that the enterprise was allegedly aimed at fulfilling the needs of Sean Combs, and no one would deny him anything he demanded.

Slavik addressed the same by saying:

“He doesn’t take no for an answer, and now you know about many crimes the defendant committed with members of his enterprise.”

Christy Slavik addressed the charges against Diddy, stating that all of them led to the main crime, which was sex trafficking. Slavik began referring to the ex-girlfriends of Combs, including Cassie Ventura and Jane, who also appeared to testify in the case.

According to ABC News, Christy Slavik displayed a few pictures of men who were reportedly brought to get intimate with Cassie and Jane on certain occasions. Slavik also addressed the hotel nights where Jane allegedly participated, saying that there were a few of them where Jane did not participate as per her wish and was forced by Sean Combs to do it.

"So, if there was one time, one single freak-off, when the defendant knew or recklessly disregarded that Cassie or Jane was participating because of his lies, his threats or his violence, that's it."

As mentioned, the defense had started presenting its closing arguments in the case on June 27, 2025. The Guardian stated that Sean’s six children appeared on the latest day of the trial. Sean’s security chief, Faheem Muhammad, was also present on the same day alongside Combs’ mother and sister.

