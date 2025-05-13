“That was stunning” – The Voice judge John Legend makes his feelings known about Bryson’s performance

NBC’s long-running reality singing competition The Voice continued season 27 with the Live Semi-Finals episode, which aired on May 12, 2025. In one of the night’s standout moments, Team Legend’s Bryson Battle delivered a powerful rendition of Mariah Carey’s Without You, prompting coach John Legend to remark,

Ad

“That was stunning." He added, "It was so beautiful.”

The performance received a standing ovation from all four coaches and resonated with the live audience. With only five spots available in the upcoming finale, the stakes were at their highest.

Following a one-hour recap episode, host Carson Daly is set to reveal who made it through during the Live Semi-Final results episode on May 13 at 9 pm EST. The show's two-part finale will air on May 19 and May 20.

Ad

Trending

What else happened in The Voice episode

Ad

On May 12, during the Live Semi-Finals of The Voice, Bryson Battle of Team Legend performed Mariah Carey’s classic ballad Without You. His delivery drew immediate praise and a standing ovation from all four coaches.

Coach John Legend was moved by the performance, offering praise and acknowledgment. Host Carson Daly also offered rare commentary on the performance, stating,

“Well, not easy to go from 12 to 5, but, with performances like that, we’ll see what the odds are. I think that was almost vocally flawless.”

Ad

In addition to Bryson Battle’s standout performance, The Voice’s May 12 episode featured other key developments in the competition. The episode opened with host Carson Daly reminding the audience of the high stakes.

Twelve artists were competing for just five spots in the finale. The format of The Voice continues to rely on both coach input and viewer voting through NBC.com and the official app, making each performance vital for the contestants.

Ad

Ad

The new 'Super Save' twist, announced during the May 5 episode by Carson Daly, played a major role in shaping the Semi-Finals lineup. According to Daly, each coach was allowed to bring back one previously eliminated artist from their playoff team.

“Coaches, lend me your ears. I come with great news, great joy,”

Daly said backstage. He explained that the move was part of the show’s ongoing efforts to retain top talent.

Ad

“The Super Save is on… go give the good news to a third artist,”

he told the coaches. As a result of this twist, four contestants returned for a second chance in the competition: Olivia Kuper-Harris (Team Legend), Kaiya Hamilton (Team Bublé), Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea), and Connor James (Team Adam).

These artists, who had been eliminated during the playoffs, were given the opportunity to perform again in the semi-finals. Viewers saw these singers return to the stage and compete directly against the remaining contestants.

Ad

Ad

Among the performances, Team Kelsea’s Alanna Lynise stood out with her emotional interpretation of I’m Not That Girl from Wicked. Coach Kelsea Ballerini responded with high praise, saying on stage,

“One thing that I just love about you so much is you’re never scared to show your heart on this stage… and I’m just really so proud of you.”

Ad

The episode also featured candid reactions from the coaches following the unexpected Super Save twist. John Legend admitted the surprise added pressure, saying the last-minute nature of the third artist pick created a lot of stress.

Kelsea Ballerini echoed the intensity of the moment, admitting she felt overwhelmed. Still, she leaned into the fun of the twist, likening the experience to an early holiday gift and joking that it made her feel like Santa Claus, playfully demanding the phone to deliver the good news. Adam Levine called the new rule

Ad

“pretty awesome,” noting, “I love giving someone another opportunity.”

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More