"It was a blast": The Voice season 27 mega mentor Sheryl Crow shares her excitement after skipping out on season 1

Sheryl Crow has long been a celebrated figure in the music industry, and after years of considering The Voice, she is finally joining the show as a mega mentor for season 27. In an exclusive interview with People on April 19, Crow reflected on her experience and shared,

“I loved mentoring. It was a blast, and I absolutely adore [The Voice coach] Kelsea [Ballerini].”

Her involvement in season 27 comes after a decision in the early days of the show to pass on the opportunity to coach, a choice influenced by personal and family commitments.

Now, Crow has returned to the NBC stage alongside fellow music icon LeAnn Rimes to offer her expertise to contestants preparing for the season's playoffs.

Crow joins as season 27 enters the playoff rounds

Sheryl Crow's participation as a mega mentor in The Voice season 27 gives contestants professional advice as they gear up for the critical playoff rounds, which started on April 28, 2025.

The playoff rounds are a critical phase in the competition, where every coach reduces their teams to just five artists, so it is a high-pressure moment for the remaining contestants.

Crow, joined by fellow mega-mentor LeAnn Rimes, assists the artists in their performances by providing guidance on stage presence, vocal technique, and emotional engagement in the song.

The Voice season 27 Playoffs 2, held on May 5, 2025, had the artist perform for the second and final night of the playoffs.

The event will be summed up in a recap aired on May 6, allowing the audience to see the highlights and moments that resulted in the elimination of some contestants.

Why Crow declined to coach in The Voice season 1

Sheryl Crow was initially approached to join The Voice when it premiered, but she turned down the offer, explaining that family life took priority at the time.

“I had a newborn and did not want to move back to L.A.,” she shared during the same interview with People.

She clarified that her son Levi was about two years old at the time, and so she wanted to prioritize family.

Crow explained further that she had not considered participating in the show again until this season, citing her current situation as more conducive to the role of a mentor.

Sheryl Crow’s multifaceted career and philanthropy

According to her official website, Sheryl Crow has established herself as a versatile artist with a career that spans multiple facets of the music industry.

With nine Grammy wins, her work has made a significant impact on music, selling over 35 million albums worldwide. Crow's first nine albums were Top 10, and five of them have been Multi-Platinum certified.

Aside from her success in music, Sheryl Crow's impact is also observed in her status as a social and humanitarian campaigner. Aside from music, Crow is known for her continued support of a number of charitable groups.

She has supported organizations that benefit, among others, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Feeding America, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The Voice season 27 airs on NBC at 8 PM ET on Mondays and is available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

