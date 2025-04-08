The Voice season 27 episode 10 recap: Knockout Rounds turn heads as top artists clash in Playoffs

On April 7, 2025, The Knockout Rounds continued in The Voice season 27, episode 10, determining which artists will move forward to the Playoffs. Each coach set up four matchups within their teams and selected one winner per pairing. No saves were allowed within a team, but each coach could steal one artist from another team.

The Voice episode saw the judges finalizing top 20 artists who will advance to the Playoff, including Kaiya Hamilton, Bryson Battle, Britton Moore, and Alanna Lynise. It also featured the results of matchups such as Divighn versus Kaiya, Bryson versus Tatum Scott, and Ari Camille versus Britton.

Episode 10 overview of The Voice season 27

Final Knockouts on Team Bublé and Team Kelsea

Michael Bublé opened The Voice episode by pairing Divighn with Kaiya Hamilton. Divighn performed Harder to Breathe by Maroon 5, citing his background as a lead singer in a Top 40 band. Kaiya chose Here by Alessia Cara, connecting to its theme of isolation. Michael noted:

“[This] will come down to whoever delivers the coolest performance.”

Afterward, John Legend emphasized that the show is a "vocal competition" and commented on Divighn's notable presence on stage. Adam Levine acknowledged how Divighn "transformed" the song and acknowledged the strength of Kaiya's vocal range.

Kelsea Ballerini explained that Kaiya’s act deepened her appreciation for the song, while she told Divighn that his rendition was the best way to perform it. Michael Bublé selected Kaiya as the winner, explaining that she delivered the strongest vocal talent. Later, Alanna Lynise sang I’ll Never Love Again by Lady Gaga and Kelsea selected her over Page Mackenzie, whose performance was not aired.

Team Legend and Team Adam Knockout results

John Legend paired Bryson Battle with Tatum Scott. Tatum sang Stick Season by Noah Kahan. John advised her to show more range. Bryson selected Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin and was encouraged to lower the key for a fuller tone. Coach Adam compared Bryson to former winner Jordan Smith, saying:

“It couldn’t have been two more different people doing different things.”

Kelsea described Bryson’s voice as “one in a million” and said Tatum gave her best performance. Michael Bublé said he was “completely taken away” by both. John chose Bryson, explaining:

“He has range, he has soul, and does it in a way that looks effortless.”

Adam Levine’s final pairing was Ari Camille versus Britton Moore. Ari chose Love Like This by Faith Evans, while Britton selected Free by Zac Brown Band. Adam helped Ari to overcome performance anxiety, saying:

“If you miss a note you’re not going to get dropped into a pit of lions.”

Kelsea noted Britton’s “crisp and perfect” vocals and praised Ari’s energy. Michael complimented the “youthful beauty” in Britton’s voice. John said Ari gave her best performance to date. Adam selected Britton, citing his “amazing control.” John used his Steal to bring Ari back to Team Legend, highlighting her "star power."

Coaches lock in The Voice Playoff teams

With all the Knockouts completed, the coaches confirmed their Playoff teams. Now, Team Bublé consists of Adam David, Angie Rey, Barry Jean Fontenot, Carlos Santiago, Jadyn Cree, Kaiya Hamilton, and Kameron Jaso. Meanwhile, Team Adam moves forward with Britton Moore, Conor James, Darius J, Ethan Eckenroad, Kolby Cordell, and Lucia Flores-Wiseman.

Team Legend includes Ari Camille, BD.ii, Bryson Battle, Jacquelyn George, Nell Simmons, Olivia Kuper Harris, and Renzo. Moreover, Team Kelsea’s roster has Alanna Lynise, Hailey Wright, Iris Herrera, Jaelen Johnston, and Tinika Wyatt.

Tune in to The Voice season 27 on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

