“It's pretty great”— The Voice alum Bryan Olesen gets emotional during daughter’s season 27’s blind auditions 

Bryan Olesen, who finished in third place on The Voice season 25, watched from the sidelines as his daughter, Jadyn Cree, took the stage for her Blind Audition during the show's premiere on February 3, 2025. Jadyn Cree was one of the nine artists moving forward to the next stages of the competition.

When asked about his daughter’s audition on The Voice season 27, Bryan Olesen stated:

“It’s pretty great.”

This time, he experienced the competition from a different perspective, offering support rather than competing himself. The audition also highlighted the family's ongoing connection to The Voice, as both father and daughter had now participated in the show.

Bryan Olesen supports his daughter at her The Voice blind audition

Jadyn Cree auditioned with Still Into You by Paramore, aiming to secure a spot on one of the coaches' teams. Before her performance, Cree referenced her father’s experience on The Voice, stating:

“My father got third place on Season 25 with Team Legend.”

She recalled performing with him at his hometown celebration in Lincoln, Nebraska. Cree also highlighted her musical background as the lead singer of an ’80s cover band called AMFM. As she performed, her father watched from the side of the stage. Coach John Legend turned his chair and commented:

“She looks very familiar to me,” recognizing her connection to Olesen.

Coaches react to Jadyn Cree's performance

After her performance, the coaches engaged with Cree and her father. Coach Michael Bublé addressed Olesen directly, stating:

“I imagine, Bryan, this is probably the greatest moment of your life so far.”

Olesen responded by expressing that the moment was significant for him, describing it as a great experience.

Bublé, Legend, and Coach Adam Levine, all of whom have daughters, discussed the significance of the moment. Coach Kelsea Ballerini, who has a dog, acknowledged the family’s bond in her own way. Before making her decision, Cree consulted her father. Olesen told her:

“I trust what you wanna do.”

Ultimately, she chose to join Team Bublé on The Voice season 27.

Bryan Olesen's journey on The Voice season 25

Olesen first gained recognition during his season 25 blind audition, where he performed Love Runs Out by OneRepublic. His audition resulted in a three-chair turn from coaches John Legend, Dan + Shay, and Reba McEntire.

Chance the Rapper later stated he regretted not turning his chair. Olesen selected Team Legend and advanced through the competition, receiving a playoff pass that allowed him to skip the knockout rounds.

In the Live Shows, Olesen performed Viva La Vida by Coldplay and secured an Instant Save, allowing him to progress to the finale. He finished the competition in third place, with Asher Havon winning the season.

Olesen and his wife, Jennifer, have three children, including Jadyn Cree, who participated in her father’s season 25 journey by helping him choose his coach. Their family also includes two sons, Myles and Liam.

Tune in to season 27 every Monday at 8 PM ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock! Catch the Blind Auditions and all the excitement as the competition unfolds.

