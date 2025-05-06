The Voice season 27 episode 16 recap: Playoffs 2 reveals who claims the final Live Show spots

Following last week’s cliffhanger, The Voice returned on May 5, 2025, to complete the second and final night of the Playoffs. As expected, coaches John Legend, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini were officially informed that they would each be allowed to use a Super Save to bring back one previously eliminated artist for the upcoming Live Shows.

Ad

However, their decisions were not revealed in this episode. Instead, the focus remained on performances from Team Michael and Team John, with two contestants from each team advancing to The Voice Semi-Finals.

Playoffs 2 overview of The Voice season 27

Team Michael Bublé's performances and results

Ad

Trending

Michael Bublé’s team presented five artists competing for only two available spots in the Semi-Finals. Kaiya Hamilton opened with If You Love Somebody, Set Them Free by Sting. Angie Rey performed a cover of How Do I Live by LeAnn Rimes.

Jadyn Cree took the stage next with 99 Red Balloons, while Barry Jean Fontenot performed Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez.

Adam David closed the team’s set with a version of Bob Dylan’s I Shall Be Released.

Ad

At the end of the performances, Michael Bublé selected Adam David and Jadyn Cree to advance.

The remaining three contestants—Kaiya Hamilton, Angie Rey, and Barry Jean Fontenot—were eliminated from the competition. During the episode, John Legend told Jadyn,

“You were in your zone.”

Bublé did not explain his final decision on air, and no further commentary was provided following the announcement of the advancing artists on The Voice.

Ad

Team John Legend's performances and results

Ad

Team John Legend was the final group to perform during the Playoffs. Bryson Battle started with a rendition of Ariana Grande's pov. BD.ii showcased All My Life by K-Ci & JoJo.

Olivia Kuper Harris chose What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish, followed by Ari Camille singing Rain by SWV. Renzo concluded the team’s performances with Too Sweet by Hozier.

After hearing from all five singers, John Legend moved forward with Bryson Battle and Renzo as his semifinalists.

Ad

BD.ii, Olivia Kuper Harris, and Ari Camille were eliminated. Legend offered specific remarks to Olivia and Renzo, stating,

“Every note had intention and beauty and musicality” regarding Olivia’s delivery.

He also emphasized the word "star" while discussing Renzo’s performance. No additional reasoning was shared during the result announcement on The Voice.

Super Save twist and upcoming live shows

Ad

As The Voice episode concluded, the long-teased Super Save twist was officially implemented. Each coach was told they would have the opportunity to bring back one artist who had been previously eliminated.

The identities of those four returning artists were not disclosed during this episode and are expected to be revealed at the start of the live shows.

This development increases the number of contestants moving into the next round. Each team now has two confirmed semifinalists, and one more artist will join them through the Super Save, expanding each team’s lineup to three.

Ad

The Voice Live Shows will begin with 12 total contestants: eight confirmed through the Playoffs and four to be reinstated by the coaches.

The next episode will reveal which previously eliminated contestants re-enter the competition and how the structure of the Live Shows will unfold.

A one-hour recap of The Voice Playoffs Part 2 is scheduled to air Tuesday night, May 6, 2025, this week. Viewers can catch the episode at 8 PM ET on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More