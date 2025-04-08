Where to watch The Voice season 27 episode 10? Streaming platforms explored

Episode 10 of The Voice season 27 is set to air on NBC on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 9 PM ET. This marks a temporary schedule shift from the usual 8 PM time slot. There will not be an episode on Tuesday night. This installment continues the Knockouts round and features performances that will determine which artists advance to the Playoffs.

Coaches Michael Bublé, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine continue to make choices as the competition progresses. Viewers can watch the episode live on NBC and stream it the following day, Tuesday, April 8, on Peacock.

Streaming details and episode preview for The Voice season 27 episode 10

Where to watch online?

Episode 10 of The Voice season 27 is scheduled to air on NBC at a revised time of 9 PM ET on April 7, 2025. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. NBC has confirmed that there will be no new episode on Tuesday, April 8. The show is currently in the Knockouts round, and this episode serves as the second night of that stage.

What to expect in episode 10?

During the Knockouts, coaches pair two artists from their teams to perform individual songs of their choice. Unlike previous rounds, artists do not receive assistance from guest mentors, and coaches work with them directly. After each matchup, coaches select one artist to move forward to the Playoffs.

Coaches do not have Save options during this round but can use one Steal to take an eliminated artist from another team. Two of the four Steals were already used during episode 9.

Viewers can expect the remaining Knockout matchups to take place in episode 10. After this stage, only 20 artists will remain in the competition. The coaches must finalize their teams ahead of the Playoffs.

What happened in episode 9?

The Voice episode 9 began the Knockouts stage with multiple pairings and selections. Each coach organized four matchups within their team, with only the winners advancing. No guest mentors were present, and the coaches provided guidance during rehearsals.

John Legend paired BD.ii and Kolby Cordell. BD.ii performed Back at One, while Kolby chose to sing Lately. After both performances, John selected BD.ii to advance. Adam Levine and Michael Bublé both activated their Steal options for Kolby, who ultimately selected Team Adam.

Later, Kelsea Ballerini paired Angie Rey and Iris Herrera. Angie performed Dirt Cheap and Iris selected a song titled Jolene. Kelsea advanced Iris to the next round. Michael Bublé used his Steal to bring Angie onto his team.

Other Knockouts included Adam choosing Lucia Flores-Wiseman over Grace-Miller Moody and Ethan Eckenroad over Trevon Dawson. Kelsea advanced Tinika Wyatt instead of Dan Kiernan. Barry Jean Fontenot was chosen by Michael Bublé over Simone Marijic.

By the end of the episode, the respective team members were updated. Team Legend included BD.ii, Bryson Battle, Jacquelyn George, Nell Simmons, Olivia Kuper Harris, Renzo, and Tatum Scott. Meanwhile, Team Bublé consisted of Adam David, Angie Rey, Barry Jean Fontenot, Carlos Santiago, Divighn, Jadyn Cree, Kaiya Hamilton, and Kameron Jaso.

Team Kelsea, on the other hand, featured Alanna Lynise, Hailey Wright, Iris Herrera, Jaelen Johnston, Page Mackenzie, and Tinika Wyatt. Lastly, Team Adam had Ari Camille, Britton Moore, Conor James, Darius J, Ethan Eckenroad, Kolby Cordell, and Lucia Flores-Wiseman.

The Voice Knockouts round continues in episode 10 with the remaining matchups. After this round, each team will have five artists advancing to the Playoffs.

Catch The Voice season 27 on NBC and Peacock.

