"Well... there's your winner" – The Voice fans react to Renzo's performance

Renzo’s performance on The Voice season 27, episode 16, which aired on May 5, 2025, has left fans convinced that the competition may already have its winner. Delivering a fiery and strategic rendition of Hozier’s Too Sweet, Renzo took the stage during the Playoffs. His coach, John Legend, praised him saying,

“It just feels like you’re already a star.”

The audience was equally moved, flooding the show’s official Instagram page with comments of praise and excitement. One fan declared,

Well... there's your winner.

A user reacts

This wave of admiration follows a performance that capped off the final night of the Playoffs on The Voice. Not only did Renzo advance to the semi-finals, but his strong vocals placed him at the center of fan discussions heading into the live shows.

Online responses

Fans expressed their support by announcing they are rooting for him to secure the victory. But they also pointed out the difference between the online post and the TV version.

Online responses

What else happened in The Voice episode

The May 5 episode of The Voice marked the conclusion of the Playoffs and set the stage for the live semi-finals. At the top of the show, a twist teased in the April 28 episode was confirmed.

The Voice coaches John Legend, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini were each granted one final Super Save, giving them the option to bring back one previously eliminated contestant before the live rounds. The choices, however, will not be revealed until next week.

Team Michael Bublé’s five artists took the stage first. Kaiya Hamilton opened with Sting’s If You Love Somebody, Set Them Free. Despite Michael’s surprising song choice, Kaiya delivered what was described as a gritty and confident performance.

Kelsea Ballerini reacted by saying Kaiya “ate and left no crumbs.” Angie Rey followed with LeAnn Rimes’ How Do I Live. While the coaches were enthusiastic—declaring her performance “eleven out of 10”—her vocals were not enough to carry her forward. Jadyn Cree then performed 99 Red Balloons, showing versatility and earning praise from John Legend, who said, “You were in your zone.”

Barry Jean Fontenot sang Until I Found You, which received a solid reception, although it didn’t surpass expectations. Adam David closed for Team Michael with a performance of Bob Dylan’s I Shall Be Released.

His commanding stage presence and strong vocals earned high marks, with some likening his style to Father John Misty. From Team Michael, Adam David and Jadyn Cree advanced to the semi-finals. Kaiya Hamilton, Angie Rey, and Barry Jean Fontenot were eliminated.

Team John Legend took over the second half of the show. Bryson Battle delivered Ariana Grande’s pov, starting with subtlety before ramping up with powerful vocals that reminded the coaches of his star potential. BD.ii performed All My Life by K-Ci and JoJo but struggled to maintain energy and vocal impact throughout.

Nevertheless, John Legend called it “his best performance yet.” Olivia Kuper Harris impressed with her version of What Was I Made For. John praised her saying,

“Every note had intention and beauty and musicality.”

Ari Camille brought a sultry take on SWV’s Rain, and was recognized for her stylish delivery, as John put it. Finally, Renzo delivered the standout moment of the night with his Hozier cover. From Team John, Renzo and Bryson Battle secured spots in the semi-finals. BD.ii, Olivia Kuper Harris, and Ari Camille were eliminated.

Fans can stream The Voice on Peacock.

