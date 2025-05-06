Who got eliminated in The Voice Season 27 Episode 16? Details explored

Episode 16 of The Voice season 27 aired on Monday, May 5, and marked the conclusion of the Playoffs. Coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé completed their selections for the upcoming Live Shows, with each advancing two contestants to the Semi-Finals.
The format of The Voice allowed each coach to watch five team members perform, but only two from each group would move forward. At the end of the episode, three artists were eliminated from both Team Legend and Team Bublé.
However, a twist was revealed in the final moments: each coach will have one more Super Save to bring back an eliminated contestant before the Lives begin.
The episode of The Voice ended with coaches Legend, Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine being informed that they can each save one contestant. The results of those Super Saves are expected to be revealed next week. Until then, six artists who were officially eliminated are:
- Kaiya Hamilton
- Angie Rey
- Barry Jean Fontenot
- BD.ii
- Olivia Kuper Harris
- Ari Camille
How the elimination unfolded on The Voice
On May 5, Team Michael Bublé and Team John Legend’s remaining contestants performed for a spot in the Semi-Finals of The Voice Season 27. Each coach had five artists performing and was tasked with selecting two to move on to the next round. The rest faced elimination—unless they are later brought back using the Super Save option introduced at the end of the Playoffs.
From Team Bublé, Adam David and Jadyn Cree were chosen to advance to the next round. This meant that Kaiya Hamilton, Angie Rey, and Barry Jean Fontenot were eliminated. Kaiya performed If You Love Somebody, Set Them Free, and while Kelsea Ballerini said she “ate and left no crumbs,” Michael Bublé ultimately did not choose her.
Angie Rey performed How Do I Live, but despite high praise from the coaches, her version was compared unfavorably to a generic cover and was not enough to save her. Barry Jean Fontenot’s Until I Found You was described as good but not great, leading to his elimination.
For Team Legend, Renzo and Bryson Battle advanced. BD.ii, Olivia Kuper Harris, and Ari Camille were eliminated. BD.ii sang All My Life and was described as flat and lifeless despite being a fan favorite.
John Legend still referred to it as BD.ii’s “best performance yet,” but he did not select him to continue. Olivia Kuper Harris sang What Was I Made For, and while Legend praised her for being “pitch-perfect” and showing “intention and beauty,” she was still not selected. Ari Camille sang Rain by SWV and was praised for her style, but did not move on.
What else happened in The Voice episode
The May 5 episode of The Voice Season 27 featured the final night of the Playoffs, with performances from Team Michael Bublé and Team John Legend. Adam David and Jadyn Cree advanced from Team Bublé, while Renzo and Bryson Battle moved forward from Team Legend.
Standout moments included Adam David’s praised Dylan cover and Renzo’s powerful rendition of Hozier’s Too Sweet. Olivia impressed with her still, pitch-perfect performance of What Was I Made For, though she was not selected.
At the end of the May 5 broadcast of The Voice, each coach was informed that they will be allowed to use one more Super Save to bring back one of their previously eliminated artists. The final decisions for these saves will be revealed during the Live Shows.
Fans can stream The Voice on Peacock.