“Stunningly beautiful” — The Voice fans react to Bryson’s performance of “Ain’t No Way”

The latest episode of The Voice Season 27 aired on April 7, 2025, continuing the Knockouts round. Each contestant was given the chance to showcase their individual strengths as they prepared to move forward in the competition.

Coaches Michael Bublé, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine watched their team members compete in head-to-head performances, with the goal of selecting the stronger act to move forward. Among the performances featured, Bryson Battle’s rendition of Aretha Franklin’s Ain’t No Way stood out to viewers.

Coach John Legend had asked Bryson to sing in a lower key, which brought a different texture to the song. Bryson’s performance received praise from the audience, and John was especially impressed by the outcome, highlighting how it showcased the singer’s wide vocal range.

Other contestants like Kaiya Hamilton, Divighn, Britton Moore, Ari Camille, Alanna Lynise, and Tatum Scott also took the stage in knockout battles. However, Bryson’s solo was one that viewers paid close attention to. After the episode aired, many fans took to X, reacting to this.

"Bryson's voice is stunningly beautiful!" one fan commented.

"Bryson taking on one of Aretha's classic," another user said.

"Bryson Battle taking on Aretha!! Loved his lil yodels, spent a good amount of time in his falsetto and it sounded natural and exciting. This was emotional, heartfelt, and masterfully (vocally) produced. Blew me away," a fan wrote.

"Pairing with Bryson is dangerous. Boy can sing yf," an X user wrote.

A few fans of The Voice said the knockout between Bryson and Tatum was “hard,” but ultimately felt Bryson delivered the stronger performance.

"Bryson vs Tatum was hard. two different genres but Bryson blew it away and more unique with his high voice," a tweet read.

"Who else loves #Bryson on #TheVoice? That is one special talent," a fan said.

"after bryson and tatum's knockout performances, i feel like im leaning towards bryson after that. and ik tatum is good too, but once again its my own thoughts and opinions so what else is new?" a netizen tweeted.

"This is an amazing performance by bryson battle," one user commented.

What else happened in this episode of The Voice?

During the Knockouts episode of The Voice, several matchups were featured across all four teams as the competition moved forward. On Team Bublé, Kaiya Hamilton and Divighn competed against each other. Divighn performed Harder to Breathe by Maroon 5, delivering a steady vocal performance with notable energy. Kaiya followed with Here and approached the song with focus and clarity.

After both artists completed their songs, coach Michael Bublé selected Kaiya as the winner of the round. Team Kelsea’s knockout pairing included Alanna Lynise and Page Mackenzie. Alanna performed I’ll Never Love Again by Lady Gaga. The episode showed only a portion of her performance, and Page’s performance was not aired.

While reasons for the edit were not explained, Kelsea made her decision based on what was shown and chose Alanna to continue in the competition. From Team Adam, Britton Moore and Ari Camille competed in a close battle. Britton sang Free by Zac Brown Band, while Ari chose Love Like This by Faith Evans.

Adam Levine selected Britton as the winner, while Ari was given another chance to continue when John Legend used a steal. In the final featured knockout of The Voice, Team Legend’s Bryson Battle sang Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin, while his opponent Tatum Scott performed Stick Season by Noah Kahan.

Tatum took a measured approach, while Bryson presented the song in a lower key as suggested by John. After both performances, John selected Bryson to advance to the next round.

Watch The Voice episodes airing every Monday on NBC.

