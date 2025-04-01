The Voice season 27 episode 9 recap: BD.ii wins Knockout, Kelsea gets emotional over Iris and Angie’s performances

The Voice season 27 returned with episode 9 on March 31, 2025, marking the beginning of the Knockouts round. In this phase, artists performed individually in head-to-head matchups, with their coaches selecting only one from each pair to advance.

Ad

This season, each coach—John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine—was allowed one Steal, giving them the chance to bring in a contestant who lost a Knockout on another team. Across eight Knockouts, sixteen singers performed, with eight declared winners and four being eliminated from the competition. The remaining four were picked up through Steals, allowing them to stay in the contest.

One of the major highlights of this episode of The Voice was Kolby Cordell being stolen by Adam Levine after narrowly losing his Knockout to BD.ii, following a performance praised by multiple coaches.

Ad

Trending

BD.ii advances while Kolby Cordell joins Team Adam in The Voice

Ad

Team Legend’s BD.ii and Kolby Cordell faced off in a Knockout round in The Voice. BD.ii chose to perform Back at One by Brian McKnight to challenge himself and step outside his usual range. Kolby selected Lately by Stevie Wonder to showcase a different style from his earlier performances.

John Legend told them during rehearsal that his goal was to guide them to a place where the other coaches would be interested in using their Steal. Following their performances, Adam Levine told BD.ii that he was “transfixed” and described Kolby as a “discovery.”

Ad

Kelsea Ballerini said Kolby had the same “smokiness” to his tone as John but advised that BD.ii seemed “more ready.” Michael Bublé disagreed with Adam’s assessment that Kolby sounded “tired,” instead saying the rasp in his voice was natural and something he appreciated.

John chose BD.ii as the winner of the Knockout, giving Adam and Michael an opportunity to use their Steals on Kolby. Adam clarified that he “actually loved” Kolby’s voice and walked back his earlier comment. In the end, Kolby chose to join Team Adam, keeping him in the competition.

Ad

"My voice takes a bad turn when I cry," John said.

Kelsea tears up before selecting Iris while Angie joins Team Michael

Ad

The final Knockout of the night came from Team Kelsea in The Voice. Angie Rey performed Dirt Cheap by Cody Johnson, a song about childhood memories. Iris Herrera presented her rendition of Jolene by Ray LaMontagne, a song with lyrics focusing on drug addiction. Kelsea connected with the emotional content during rehearsals and was visibly moved by both performances.

Before making her decision, she referred to both singers as “firecracker” performers. In the end, Kelsea chose Iris for what she described as being “emotional and vulnerable,” saying she felt Iris was farther along in her vocal journey.

Ad

Ad

Michael Bublé used his Steal to save Angie from elimination. He said he waited to press his button because he “wanted her to be able to hug her coach before she came to win the show with her new coach.” He also explained that she filled "that country void” on his team and appreciated the “wonderful, rich depth” in her voice.

"Can you just say Michael Bublé is really good looking? Let's go with incredibly good looking," Bublé shared.

Ad

Other Knockouts included Lucia Flores-Wiseman advancing over Grace-Miller Moody and Ethan Eckenroad winning over Trevon Dawson from Team Adam. Team Kelsea saw Tinika Wyatt defeating Dan Kiernan. From Team Michael, Barry Jean Fontenot was selected over Simone Marijic.

Watch the latest episode of The Voice currently available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback