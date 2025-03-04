Who went home in The Voice season 27 episode 5? Details explored

The fifth episode of The Voice season 27 aired on March 3, 2025, wrapping up the Blind Auditions. With only a few spots remaining, contestants had their final chance to impress the coaches, John Legend, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Ad

Cornelius Versa and William Casanova were eliminated in the final round of the Blind auditions. With all teams now set, the show moves forward into the Battle Rounds of The Voice. In this phase, singers will compete in duets against their teammates, with coaches deciding who will advance to the next stage of the competition.

Eliminations and final Blind Audition performances in The Voice

Ad

Trending

As The Voice season 27 Blind Auditions ended, several contestants did not advance to the next round. Cornelius Versa performed Burning Love by Elvis Presley. His stage presence was praised, but none of the coaches turned their chairs.

Adam Levine, who had one spot left, acknowledged his confidence but ultimately decided not to select him. This ended Cornelius’ journey in the competition.

William Casanova was another artist who did not make it through. His rendition of Do 4 Love (What You Won’t Do for Love) showcased his potential but did not go ahead in the final 48.

Ad

Coaches finalize their teams as blind auditions end

Ad

By the end of episode 5, all four teams were complete with a total of 48 contestants. Each coach had secured 12 artists, setting the stage for the Battle Rounds.

Team Legend : Antonio Ramsey, Ari Camille, BD.ii, Bryson Battle, Jacquelyn George, Jay Ammo, Jordan Allen, Kolby Cordell, Nell Simmons, Olivia Kuper Harris, Pablo Herrera, and Renzo.

: Antonio Ramsey, Ari Camille, BD.ii, Bryson Battle, Jacquelyn George, Jay Ammo, Jordan Allen, Kolby Cordell, Nell Simmons, Olivia Kuper Harris, Pablo Herrera, and Renzo. Team Bublé : Aaron Rizzo, Adam David, Alanna Lynise, Barry Jean Fontenot, Braxton Garza, Carlos Santiago, Dimitrius Graham, Divighn, Jadyn Cree, Kaiya Hamilton, Kameron Jaso, Naomi Soleil, and Ricardo Moreno.

: Aaron Rizzo, Adam David, Alanna Lynise, Barry Jean Fontenot, Braxton Garza, Carlos Santiago, Dimitrius Graham, Divighn, Jadyn Cree, Kaiya Hamilton, Kameron Jaso, Naomi Soleil, and Ricardo Moreno. Team Kelsea : Angie Rey, Brook Wood, Dan Kiernan, Hailey Wright, Iris Herrera, Jaelen Johnston, Jessica Manalo, Page Mackenzie, Robert Hunter, Simone Marijic, and Tatum Scott.

: Angie Rey, Brook Wood, Dan Kiernan, Hailey Wright, Iris Herrera, Jaelen Johnston, Jessica Manalo, Page Mackenzie, Robert Hunter, Simone Marijic, and Tatum Scott. Team Adam: Britton Moore, Conor James, Darius J, Ethan Eckenroad, Fran Posla, Grace-Miller Moody, Hayden Grove, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Tinika Wyatt, Tori Templet, Trevon Dawson, and Tyler Kae.

Ad

Jay Ammo secures the final four-chair turn of the season

Ad

The final night of The Voice Blind Auditions featured a standout moment when Jay Ammo delivered a performance that impressed all four coaches. Singing The A Team, he became the last contestant of the season to receive a four-chair turn.

John Legend was the first to make his pitch. He complimented Jay and said his voice was "floating through the room." Adam Levine called his tone “ethereal, magical, and singular,” adding that no one else in the competition had a similar sound.

Ad

Kelsea Ballerini also appreciated the artist:

“You kept the integrity of that song, but you also kept just the right amount of you in it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Michael Bublé pointed out that he initially heard pitch issues but noted that the second the judges' chairs started turning, his "pitch issues subsided." In the end, Jay chose Team Legend, marking the final selection of the Blind Auditions.

Ad

The Voice episodes air every Monday on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback