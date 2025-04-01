"This stinks" — The Voice fans divided by Tinika Wyatt and Dan Kiernan's Knockouts performance

Season 27 of The Voice released a new episode on March 31, 2025. It saw the contestants compete against one another in the Knockouts round, where two singers from each team went head-to-head, hoping to outshine the other and retain their spot in the competition. From Kelsea Ballerini's team came Tinika Wyatt and Dan Kiernan, putting their best foot forward to impress the judges.

Ad

Tinika stepped on stage and presented the coaches with her version of The Emotions' Best of My Love. Meanwhile, Dan presented them with his rendition of Shontelle's Impossible. Each received compliments and applause for their performances from their mentor as well as the others. However, only one could advance to the following round of the show.

After taking the feedback from the other coaches into consideration, Kelsea eliminated Dan but kept Tinika on her team, convinced that the latter's potential could be explored and was worthy of being showcased to the world.

Ad

Trending

The Voice fans, on the other hand, were torn between Tinika and Dan. They flooded X, picking sides, favoring one over the other. While many praised Tinika's vocal range and her overall performance, others expressed disappointment over Dan's elimination as they believed he deserved a spot in the competition.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hate 2 say this bc I really wanted 2 like Tinika performance but I just didn’t. That song is very special 2 me & I didn’t feel it. Dan, on the other hand, killed it & I felt every word he sang. This stinks. He was amazing," a fan wrote.

"I really like Tinika but Dan deserved to also move on," another fan commented.

Ad

"Tanika just connect differently with her song. I wanted to see her go further and I’m glad she won," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Voice appreciated Tinika's act and were impressed by her musical abilities.

"Tinika Wyatt picking a BEAST of a song. She was locked in, voice bright and forward. That roughage was serving her well on this melody & she's so fluid with her runs. Well done!" a user reacted.

Ad

"have to say what an entertaining performance by Tinika," a person commented.

"Tinika DID THATTTTTTTTTT! Yessssss," another fan wrote.

In contrast, other fans of The Voice preferred Dan's performance and were upset with his elimination.

"I think #thevoice wants to keep Tanika because of her age. Dan was much better than her tonight but somehow she gets to go to the live playoffs. Doesn’t make sense," one user posted.

Ad

"Dan actually got up there and song a real song, poured his heart out, and still went home. Can’t please these h*es man," a person reacted.

"Ain't no motherf**king way they let Dan walk out like that. He could have won the whole thing. Then, the judges try to steal people that aren't even close to the best. What a joke," another netizen commented.

Ad

"That womanhood" — The Voice judge Kelsea Ballerini comments on Tinika's Knockouts performance

Ad

During rehearsals, Dan shared that he chose Impossible by Shontelle because he wanted to showcase a new side of himself and his voice. Meanwhile, Tinika chose The Emotions' Best of My Love to deliver the message of enduring love she felt early in her childhood. Kelsea advised Dan to make his act more dynamic and encouraged Tinika to choose her moments wisely.

While Tinika's performance earned a standing ovation from The Voice coaches, Dan's act also received compliments. Michael praised Dan, congratulating him for delivering an entertaining act, and appreciated Tinika for her touching vocals. John Legend, on the other hand, felt Dan had "intention" behind each note and added that Tinika "sang her b*tt off."

Ad

Ad

The Voice mentor Adam was equally complimentary, as he said Dan's vocals were "engaging" and "special," and that Tinika's voice lit up the room. After some deliberation, Kelsea eliminated Dan and retained Tinika, saying:

"Tinika's performance was solid. She's connected to herself, that strength, that womanhood. I want to make sure that everyone has a chance to see that."

The Voice season 27 is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback