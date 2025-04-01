"Buble is off his rocker" — The Voice fans criticize Michael's shocking decision to eliminate Simone Marijic

The Voice season 27 premiered the Knockouts on March 31, 2025. It saw two singers from each team facing off, singing different songs, while hoping to outperform the other to make it to the Playoffs. From Michael Bublé's team came Simone Marijic, who went up against Barry Jean Fontenot. Based on their act, Michael advanced Barry, ending Simone's journey on the show.

While Simone presented the judges with her rendition of She Used to Be Mine by Sara Bareilles, Barry stepped on the stage to sing a cover of his coach's Haven't Met You Yet. Each added their own touch to their versions, leaving a lasting impression on their mentor and the other coaches. However, Michael could only let one artist continue their journey on the series.

After much thought and deliberation of the other coaches' feedback, Michael decided to retain Barry and send Simone home. However, he handed the evictee his phone number, promising to help her with her career whenever needed.

The Voice fans, however, were disheartened by Michael's decision. They went to X to share their opinions on his verdict. While many were surprised and criticized him for eliminating Simone over Barry, others praised Simone's performance, convinced she deserved to stay longer.

"WHAT?! Barry over Simone?! Buble is off his rocker," a fan wrote.

"Wow. So sad to see Simone go," another fan commented.

"Whaaa? How could Michael Buble not choose Simone? That’s crazy," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Voice disagreed with Michael's decision and sympathized with Simone.

"@MichaelBuble Yes, you picked the wrong one!! Should NEVER have chosen Barry over Simone whose voice was so beautiful. I think @NBCTheVoice should have me on as a coach one season. I know talent and Simone was way better than Barry!!! Sigh... another good one gone from the show!!" a user reacted.

"How in the world did Simone not advance?" a person commented.

"I think i’m finally done with #TheVoice. what’s the point when they send the best singers home? lol what a joke the show has become. Justice for Simone for real," another fan wrote.

"Wow. I thought Simone was great. I like Barry too but thought she’d get saved," one user posted.

Other fans of The Voice expressed a similar sentiment.

"I wanna know what are these coaches thinking letting simone go," a person reacted.

"Simone Marijic instantly pulled me in, great piercing tone, emotional. Easily slipping in and out of head voice then launching into the big notes. Well navigated moments. Touching," another netizen commented.

"Barry has a ton of potential" — The Voice judge Michael Bublé shares the reason why he chose the contestant over Simone

The latest segment of The Voice saw Michael pair Barry, the singer he saved during the Battles, with Simone, the artist he stole during the same round. During rehearsals, Simone wowed Michael with her rendition of the Sara Bareilles song, saying she took inspiration from Broadway's Waitress.

Regardless, the mentor encouraged her to let go of her nerves and other inhibitions and to embrace the stage to its full potential.

Simone and Barry's performances received compliments and applause from all four coaches. Kelsea Ballerini called Barry "magnetic" and appreciated Simone for having a voice with a musical theater quality. John Legend, on the other hand, advised Barry to add artistry and "flavor" in the following rounds of the competition while complimenting Simone's vocal cracks.

The Voice coach Adam was equally complimentary of Simone as he appreciated how connected she was with the song. Meanwhile, he urged Barry to be more open. Michael praised Simone's falsetto and said Barry's act was enjoyable. At the end, he chose Barry and eliminated Simone.

"The reason I went with Barry is he has something that you can't teach. Barry is raw. I don't know if he knows who he is, but that's why I'm here. Barry has a ton of potential. I sit in that chair so I can help him discover that," Michael explained.

The Voice drops new episodes on Mondays at 8 pm ET exclusively on NBC.

