Who went home in The Voice season 27 episode 9? Details explored

The Voice season 27 returned on March 31, 2025, featuring the first night of the Knockout Rounds. Sixteen contestants performed in eight head-to-head matchups across teams coached by Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé. In this round, artists select their own songs and perform individually, allowing the coaches to better understand their direction as performers.

Each coach must choose one winner per Knockout, with no chance to save their own losing team member. However, each coach is allowed one Steal, enabling them to add a losing contestant from another team to their own.

Four contestants were eliminated: Dan Kiernan, Grace-Miller Moody, Simone Marijic, and Trevon Dawson. Four others were saved through Steals; Adam Levine picked Kolby Cordell, while Michael Bublé chose Angie Rey. The episode also featured emotional rehearsal moments, including Kelsea Ballerini getting tearful during a practice session. During this moment, John Legend commented —

“My voice takes a bad turn when I cry.”

Iris advances as Angie joins Team Michael, and four others get eliminated in The Voice

In a Team Kelsea matchup, Iris Herrera performed Jolene by Ray LaMontagne, while Angie Rey sang Dirt Cheap by Cody Johnson. Both songs were emotionally intense, and Kelsea became teary-eyed during rehearsals.

“I was very proud of both of them. Iris just feels further along in her vocal journey,” she said.

Kelsea chose Iris to advance to the Playoffs. Michael Bublé used his Steal to add Angie Rey to his team.

“I wanted her to be able to hug her coach before she came to win the show with her new coach. I stole Angie because she’s a modern country artist. She fills that country void on my team,” he explained.

Team Kelsea had a Knockout between Tinika Wyatt and Dan Kiernan. Dan performed Shontelle's Impossible, while Tinika chose Best of My Love by The Emotions.

Kelsea picked Tinika to continue, stating that her performance was "solid." Michael Bublé’s team had a matchup between Barry Jean Fontenot and Simone Marijic. Barry sang Haven’t Met You Yet, while Simone performed She Used to Be Mine. Michael decided to keep Barry on his team.

“The reason I went with Barry is he has something that you can’t teach,” Buble shared.

By the end of this episode of The Voice, the following artists were eliminated: Dan Kiernan, Grace-Miller Moody, Simone Marijic, and Trevon Dawson. Eight artists advanced, while two were stolen to complete the night’s results.

BD.ii wins Knockout while Kolby joins Team Adam

The first Knockout in this episode of The Voice featured BD.ii and Kolby Cordell from Team Legend. BD.ii chose to sing Back at One by Brian McKnight, while Kolby performed Lately by Stevie Wonder. Both artists aimed to showcase different aspects of their voices, and John Legend worked with them during rehearsals to prepare for their performances.

After both singers took the stage, the coaches shared their thoughts. Adam Levine told BD.ii, “I was transfixed,” and referred to Kolby as a “discovery.” Kelsea Ballerini mentioned that Kolby had the same “smokiness” in his voice as John but noted that BD.ii seemed more ready. Michael Bublé disagreed with Adam’s comment about Kolby sounding “tired” and expressed that he enjoyed the rasp in his voice.

John selected BD.ii as the winner, advancing him to the Playoffs of The Voice. Both Adam and Michael pressed their Steal buttons for Kolby. Adam tried to clarify his earlier remark, stating that he loved Kolby's tone. Kolby opted to join Team Adam.

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Voice airing every Monday on NBC.

