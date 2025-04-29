The Voice season 27 episode 12 recap: 6 singers go home as Kelsea and Adam’s teams compete in the Playoffs

Episode 12 of The Voice Season 27 aired on April 28 and featured the Playoffs. Fans had expected the Playoffs earlier, but the show had aired a behind-the-scenes special instead.

Ad

In this episode, Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini’s teams, each with 5 contestants, competed. After the performances, only 2 contestants from each team moved forward, meaning 6 were eliminated. Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes helped coach as Mega Mentors.

John Legend and Michael Bublé’s teams will compete in the next episode.

The eliminated contestants were Jaelen Johnston, Tinika Wyatt, and Darius J. from Team Kelsea, and Conor James, Ethan Eckenroad, and Britton Moore from Team Adam.

Ad

Trending

The ones who made it included Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise from Kelsea's team, and Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Kolby Cordell from Adam's team.

The Voice season 27 episode 12: Performances from Kelsea Ballerini's team

Iris Herrera from team Kelsea sang the song White Horse by Chris Stapleton. During the rehearsals, Sheryl, the guest mentor, said that she was impressed by Iris' "huge voice". After her performance, John Legend complimented Iris' voice by telling her that she was "shredding". Kelsea said that Iris had done the best she had ever done.

Ad

Next up was Jaelen Johnston, who sang, If You're Reading This by Tim McGraw. During her rehearsals, she and Kelsea advised Jaelen not to rework the song too much because they wanted the audience to recognize it. After his performance, Adam said that Jaelen was "different" within the category he exists in. Kelsea thought country music would be proud of Jaelen, and added that he,

"Stayed true to the heart."

Ad

Alanna Lynise sang Nobody Gets Me by SZA. In the rehearsals, Sheryn acknowledged how deeply Alanna felt the song and said that she loved her song choice. After she sang, Kelsea appreciated the hard work that Alanna put into perfecting her song. John said that to be a superstar, Alanna had:

"The right choice, the right approach, and right musicality."

Then came Tinika Wyatt, who chose to sing I Can Only Imagine by MercyMe. Her performance was appreciated by Michel as he thanked her for her rich, textured, and gorgeous performance. Kelsea was also grateful for the fact that Tinika used the opportunity to worship and added that she blessed a lot of people.

Ad

The last one to go from her team was Darius J, who sang Hey Ya! by Outkast. After his performance, Michael said that he was inspired by Darius's move to put a retro spin on the contemporary song. Kelsea stated that Darius made everyone feel like a "warm hug", adding that she was like a moth to Darius' flame.

The Voice season 27 episode 12: Performances from Adam Levine's team

Lucia Flores-Wiseman from the team that Adam Levine chose to sing The Beatles' song In My Life. During the rehearsals, LeAnn advised Lucia to pay attention to the notes she was "squeezing" off in her vocals and asked her to avoid them.

Ad

Ad

After her performance, John mentioned how her gift was apparent and added that she deserved to have a major career after The Voice. Adam, her mentor, acknowledged the individuality in her performances.

Then came Conor James, who sang Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan. LeAnn advised Conor to move his lyrics around to catch his breath. After his The Voice performance, John stated that Conor was in his element with his song choice because it felt like he was performing at a musical. Adam, his The Voice mentor, appreciated Conor's song choice and stated that he,

Ad

"Established his own identity."

Kolby Cordell sang Finesse by Bruno Mars. LeAnn asked Kolby to be playful with his song and "flirt" by mixing up the melody in new ways. After Kolby sang, Michael called Kolby one of the greatest contenders of the season and stated that he might win the whole show. Adam said that Kolby's performance "shot up" to the top of the pack.

Ad

Then came in Ethan Eckenroad with Lord Huron's Night We Met. In his The Voice rehearsals, LeAnn asked Ethan to project his voice by making sure that his voice is supported by air. Kelsea compared his voice to Benson Boone and Hozier because he had that rock Americana style. Adam liked that Ethan chose a simple song and did a great job on it.

Britton Moore sang Somewhere Only We Know by Keane. LeAnn asked Britton to find the dynamics in his performance because she felt ike he was "beautifully sitting in one area". Michael said he loved Britton's rendition of the song because it showcased his range. Adam said he chose a difficult song but gave justice to it nonetheless.

Ad

At the end of The Voice episode, Adam chose Kolby Cordell and Lucia Flores-Wiseman, and Kelsea chose Iris Harrera and Alanna Lynise. The rest were eliminated.

For more updates on The Voice season 27, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @nbcthevoice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More