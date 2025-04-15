The Voice season 27 episode 11 recap: Renzo advances while Olivia performs at the keyboard

The Voice season 27 returned with Knockouts part 3 on Monday, April 14, 2025. Contestants from the teams of John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine competed in one-on-one performances, each choosing a song to showcase their strengths. At the end of each pairing, their coach selected one artist to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Team Legend featured two Knockout battles during the episode. Renzo performed Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish, while Nell Simmons sang Sweet Thing by Chaka Khan. Both received positive feedback, but John chose Renzo to move forward.

Later in the episode, Jacquelyn George and Olivia Kuper Harris faced off. Jacquelyn sang Too Little Too Late by JoJo, and Olivia performed Last Dance by Donna Summer while playing the keyboard. Olivia was selected to advance.

The episode also included performances from Team Bublé and Team Kelsea, with artists continuing to compete for a place in the Playoffs, which are set to begin on April 28, 2025. Each coach currently has five remaining contestants on their roster, but only two from each team will move on to the live shows in May.

Olivia advances after keyboard performance while Jacquelyn delivers JoJo hit in The Voice

In a Team Legend Knockout, Jacquelyn George and Olivia Kuper Harris competed for a spot in the Playoffs.

“Olivia, that first part made me want to go home and make out with my boyfriend,” Kelsea Ballerini said.

She added that Olivia showed a “playful side” once she stood up from the keyboard. Michael Bublé shared that this was the "first time" in season 27 that they’ve seen someone play keyboards, and said her voice had “a Celine Dion sound.”

“I will not be saying which one I choose because I feel you both killed it,” Bublé added.

Adam Levine recalled turning his chair for both singers during the Blinds. He shared that she really blew his "expectations" tonight and that performace was a "big time wow."

John Legend had the final decision and selected Olivia to move forward in The Voice. In a confessional, he shared that She "nailed it with style," and with control, and when she leans into that jazzy tone, it was really special and praised her saying there was "no one else like her," in the competition.

Renzo wins his Knockout while Nell performs Chaka Khan hit

In another Team Legend Knockout of The Voice, Renzo and Nell Simmons went head-to-head. Nell performed Sweet Thing by Chaka Khan, ending with a high note. Renzo followed with Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish, shifting dynamics throughout the song.

John Legend called Nell’s vocals “perfection” and said Renzo’s performance so "different,” from other artists. Michael Bublé compared Nell’s voice to Mariah Carey and said Renzo was in control during his performance. Kelsea Ballerini noted Renzo’s delivery and presence. Adam Levine commented on both performances, acknowledging their effort.

Other highlights from this episode of The Voice included performances from Team Bublé and Team Kelsea. Adam David sang Unaware by Allen Stone and was chosen over Carlos Santiago, who performed You Are The Reason by Calum Scott. Hailey Wright performed I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart with yodeling.

While Jaelen Johnston sang Dial Drunk by Noah Kahan, Kelsea picked Jaelen to move forward. Each artist chose their own song to show their skills, and the coaches gave feedback before selecting one to advance. The Knockouts are getting closer to the Playoffs, where only two singers per team will move on.

Watch the latest episode of The Voice currently streaming on NBC and Peacock.

