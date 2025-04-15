“Number one”- The Voice fans react to Renzo’s head-turning Knockouts performance

The Voice season 27 episode 14, which was also the third part of the Knockouts, was released on April 15, 2025. The episode saw six pairs of contestants fighting it off to advance to the Playoffs round next week. Of the 12 contestants, five were eliminated while one contestant was stolen by a mentor.

Ad

The first contestant to perform against Nell Simmons was Renzo, who chose to sing Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever. This was a relatively new song as compared to the song that Simmons sang, Chaka Khan's Sweet Thing. The mentor John Legend found it difficult to choose one contestant but eventually decided to stick with Renzo.

While both Renzo and Nell's performances received praise, Legend told Renzo that he liked how the contestant explored all the waves of his vocal range. The All of Me singer stated that he thought Nell's performance was "perfection," but added that Renzo's performance showed his versatility.

Ad

Trending

Fans who watched the episode of The Voice took to X to praise Renzo's Knockouts performance. While some said that he was their "number one choice," others stated that he had a "unique voice."

"My number one choice, Renzo, is up next! Hoping he does well!" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Who are your top three? I hate that we have to pick a top three already! Renzo has been my #1 since the blinds, but my 2nd & 3rd have changed several times each week! Currently BD and Bryson are there," said another.

"Renzo truly is one of one," added a third.

"Renzo is such a unique voice. He is just incredible live," commented one.

Ad

Fans of The Voice also celebrated Renzo's move to the Playoffs round. Some said that they believed both Nell and Renzo "should go through." Others noted that they had had Renzo in the "top spot" since the blind auditions.

"After Nell and Renzo's knockout performance, I feel like both of them should go through. But Kelsea has the only steal... so if I were to pick one, I do want to say nell honestly. But John might pick Renzo anyways so....," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Renzo has such a fluid vocal in the opening then switches it up a bit with some grit & growl. Liked his work in and out of falsetto. I felt the drive and angst in this. He really made the song his own. This Rocked!" another user wrote.

"Renzo is moving to on to the live playoffs," commented one.

Ad

"Renzo has been in my top spot since his blind audition, but I keep changing every other artist around as they keep out doing each other," wrote one.

Renzo's Knockouts performance and judges' comments on The Voice season 27 episode 12

Ad

After Renzo and Nell Simmons performed on The Voice season 27 episode 14, the mentor John Legend had to compare them before making a decision. He said Nell's performance was "poised" and that her singing was "perfection." Meanwhile, he said that it was "cool" of Renzo to explore different tones of music and thought it was great to work with him.

Adam Levine said that Nell did a great job singing the Chaka Khan song. He stated that Renzo had unicorn energy and that he would be shocked if the contestant didn't make it to the end. Kelsea Ballerini stated that Nell sounded "sexy and strong," adding that Renzo would have a career to the moon and back.

Ad

Ad

Michel Bublé compared Nell to Mariah Carey and said her performance was spectacular. He said that Renzo was in control of his song and that he loved the performance. After each judge gave their remarks on the latest episode of The Voice, John decided to keep Renzo over Nell.

For more updates on The Voice season 27, fans can follow them on their official Instagram page, @nbcthevoice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More