When will The Voice season 27 Playoffs air? Details explored

The Voice season 27 is officially done with its Knockouts round and is all set for its Playoffs round. New episodes of the season come out every Monday, but when the viewers tuned in on April 21, expecting to see the Playoffs, they didn't find it playing.

Episode 11 concluded the Knockouts round, so technically, episode 12 had to commence the Playoffs. Instead, the viewers would see something called "Road to the Playoffs," which would have behind-the-scenes clips.

The Playoffs episode is to air next week on April 28. After the previous episode saw the season getting its Top 20 contestants, the new episode would see them competing for a place in the finale.

Why didn't The Voice Playoffs episode air on NBC this weekend?

Fans who tuned in to watch the Playoffs and came across the Road to the Playoffs playing wondered why NBC made such a move.

A possible reason for NBC not relaying the expected Playoffs episode on April 21 was that it was making time for the decided finale date.

While the date for the season 27 finale has not been announced yet, NBC might have it under wraps. Looking at the current episode breakup, the expected finale date is May 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, viewers could also watch the repeat telecast of its aired episodes on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET.

What is expected to go down in the Playoffs round on The Voice season 27?

Each of the four coaches of the season- Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini- has contestants on their team after the Knockouts round.

The Top 20 are seamlessly divided between these four, and the Playoffs round will have the coaches eliminate 2 from their teams, and advance the remaining three to the finals, giving the season its top 12 contestants.

Playoffs are always a bittersweet watch because the coaches themselves have to send home some of the singers that they mentored through the season.

It is also hard for the contestants to see their fellow teammates biting the dust.

What went down in the Knockouts episodes of The Voice season 27?

In the Knockouts round, the coaches paired the contestants of their teams to compete against each other. In these, the winning contestant would advance to the finals while the losing contestant would be sent home or be stolen by another judge.

Sixteen contestants won their Knockouts and advanced to the Playoffs, while four were stolen by other judges, so they too went to the Playoffs.

Below is the list of 20 contestants that advanced to the Playoffs and the viewers can expect to see them performing in the upcoming episode.

Team John

1) Bd.ii

2) Bryson Battle

3) Renzo

4) Olivia Kuper Harris

5) Ari Camille (Stolen from Adam's team)

Team Adam

6) Lucia Flores-Wiseman

7) Ethan Eckenroad

8) Britton Moore

9) Connor James

10) Kolby Cordell (Stolen from John's team)

Team Kelsea

11) Tinika Wyatt

12) Iris Herrera

13) Alanna Lynise

14) Jaelen Johnston

15) Darius J. (Stolen from Adam's team)

Team Michael

16) Barry Jean Fontenot

17) Kaiya Hamilton

18) Adam David

19) Jadyn Cree

20) Angie Rey (Stolen from Kelsea's team)

After the awaited The Voice season 27 Playoffs round, the remaining contestants would advance to the Live Shows, which would also be the semi-finals of the seasons. The corresponding week would have the finale episodes.

For more updates on The Voice season 27, fans of the show could follow the show's official Instagram page, @nbcthevoice.

