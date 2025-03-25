The Voice coaches lock in their Knockouts roster with shocking Battle decisions

The latest episode of The Voice season 27 aired on March 24, 2025, and marked the end of the Battles round. Coaches Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, and John Legend faced tough decisions as the final pairings performed. While each Battle declared a winner, Coaches had the option to use a Steal or Save, making the final roster for their team.

Ad

As the Knockouts approach, these decisions will influence team compositions moving forward. One of the standout moments came after Tinika Wyatt’s duet with Conor James. Although Coach Adam Levine did not choose Wyatt, Kelsea Ballerini quickly pressed her button to bring Wyatt onto her team. She appreciated the performance, saying:

“That might have been my favorite Battle."

Meanwhile, Bublé waited until the last second to steal Simone Marijic, who had been let go by Ballerini. The episode also included final performances for several Battle Advisors: Cynthia Erivo for Team Bublé, Kate Hudson for Team Adam, Little Big Town for Team Kelsea, and Coco Jones for Team Legend. With no more Steals or Saves remaining, the stage is now set for the Knockout round.

Ad

Trending

Kelsea and Bublé reshape their teams with final Steals in The Voice

Ad

Kelsea Ballerini ended The Voice Battles by keeping Iris Herrera, Dan Kiernan, and Page Mackenzie on her team. She also added Tinika Wyatt, who had been let go by Adam Levine. After Wyatt and Conor James performed Girl by Maren Morris, Ballerini said that it was her "favorite battle."

Simone Marijic, who initially belonged to Team Kelsea, ended up on Team Bublé. Michael Bublé waited until the very last moment to press his button, letting her stand briefly in what Adam Levine called “the threshold of death.” After pulling Marijic back into the competition, Bublé explained:

Ad

“I know what I want and I know how to get good ratings."

Along with Simone, Bublé retained Divighn and Adam David. During one Battle, Bublé had David and Ricardo Moreno perform his own song, Home. He introduced it by saying it was by “one of the greatest singer-songwriters in the world,” referring to himself. He also joked that some fans mistakenly believe it’s a Blake Shelton song. These final Steals shaped both teams as the Knockouts begin next week.

Ad

Adam and Legend confirm final lineups as Battles end

Ad

Adam Levine also finalized his Knockouts team in The Voice. He kept Trevon Dawson and Conor James, while letting go of Tinika Wyatt, who was later stolen by Kelsea Ballerini. Levine expressed satisfaction with Ballerini’s decision, as it gave Wyatt a chance to continue. He also highlighted that Trevon Dawson, a country vocalist, had only trained under his father, adding a unique background to his team.

John Legend’s team remained unchanged during the final Battles. He declared Renzo and Jacquelyn George the winners of their duets and did not use a Steal or Save. Although his team saw no additions or switches, Legend did share his admiration for some of the show’s vocalists. Speaking about Divighn and Dimitrius Graham, he said:

Ad

“I’m jealous of those tenors.

Ad

This episode of The Voice marked the end of appearances for the Battle Advisors. Cynthia Erivo wrapped up her support for Team Bublé, Kate Hudson worked her final rounds with Team Adam, Little Big Town ended their coaching with Team Kelsea, and Coco Jones completed her role with Team Legend.

With Battles over, all four Coaches now head into Knockouts with their teams locked in and ready for the next phase of competition.

Ad

Watch The Voice episodes airing every Monday only on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback