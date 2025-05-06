"Incredible and powerful vocal" – The Voice fans react to Adam David's performance

Adam David’s performance during The Voice Season 27, episode 16, which aired on May 5, 2025, earned strong praise from fans and moved him into the semi-finals. Representing Team Michael Bublé, Adam delivered a blues-inspired rendition of Bob Dylan’s I Shall Be Released, a performance that resonated with audiences online.

Fans flooded The Voice’s official Instagram post with positive reactions, with one writing,

“This is a star performance 🔥 Incredible and powerful vocal 🔥.”

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/nbcthevoice)

Others echoed the sentiment, saying Adam’s vocal performance left a lasting impression. One fan said they could listen to him for weeks, while another expressed hope to eventually hear him on a Spotify record.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/nbcthevoice)

As the Playoffs concluded, Adam David's vocal control drew significant attention. Viewers praised not only his song choice but the way he delivered it with clarity and strength. Many online reactions also highlighted his distinct vocal style and called him a standout in this stage of the competition.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/nbcthevoice)

With his advancement to the next round confirmed, Adam continues to solidify his position as a key contender in The Voice season 27 as the show moves toward the live semi-finals.

What else happened in The Voice episode

The May 5 episode of The Voice marked the end of the Playoff rounds, revealing which contestants advanced to the semi-finals from teams coached by Michael Bublé and John Legend. A major development was announced at the close of the episode: coaches John Legend, Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini were each given one final Super Save.

This allows each of them to bring back a previously eliminated contestant for the next stage of The Voice. The names of the contestants to be saved will be disclosed in the upcoming episode.

Team Michael Bublé began the evening. Kaiya Hamilton opened with a performance of Sting’s If You Love Somebody, Set Them Free. Initially unsure of the song choice, she ultimately impressed the panel with what Kelsea Ballerini described as a performance that “ate and left no crumbs.”

Angie Rey followed with a cover of How Do I Live by LeAnn Rimes. Despite the coaches calling the performance “eleven out of 10,” Angie did not advance. Jadyn Cree performed 99 Red Balloons, delivering what was considered her strongest performance to date.

John Legend told her, “You were in your zone.” Barry Jean Fontenot sang Stephen Sanchez’s Until I Found You. His rendition was received positively, though it was not enough to move him forward in the competition.

Adam David closed out Team Michael’s performances with Bob Dylan’s I Shall Be Released. His delivery earned high praise from the coaches. Michael Bublé’s team members Adam David and Jadyn Cree advanced to the semi-finals, while Kaiya Hamilton, Angie Rey, and Barry Jean Fontenot were eliminated.

Team John Legend followed in the second half of the episode. Bryson Battle performed pov by Ariana Grande. Initially subdued, his performance built to a powerful finish that helped secure his place in the semi-finals.

John Legend commended Bryson for his ability to “let loose and belt.” BD.ii sang All My Life by K-Ci and JoJo, but his performance was described as flat. Nonetheless, John Legend called it “his best performance yet.”

Olivia Kuper Harris performed Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For. Her stillness and vocal precision stood out, and John Legend remarked,

“Every note had intention and beauty and musicality.”

Ari Camille brought a sultry interpretation of SWV’s “Rain.” John Legend observed that "every note she hit was stylish." Renzo performed Hozier’s Too Sweet and drew enthusiastic reactions. John Legend said,

“It just feels like you’re already a star.”

The performance helped Renzo secure his place in the next round. From Team John Legend, Renzo and Bryson Battle advanced to the semi-finals. BD.ii, Olivia Kuper Harris, and Ari Camille were eliminated.

Fans can stream The Voice on Peacock.

