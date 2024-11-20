The Voice season 26 Playoffs Premiere: Who went home tonight?

Season 26 of The Voice reached a critical juncture with the Playoffs premiere on November 19, narrowing the competition ahead of the highly anticipated Live Shows. This stage marks a decisive moment, where only the top contenders proceed, while others must bid farewell.

For Team Gwen, coached by Gwen Stefani and assisted by guest mentor Machine Gun Kelly, the evening ended with the elimination of Gabrielle Zabosky, Jose Luis, and Jake Tankersley. Meanwhile, Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace secured spots in the Live Shows.

Team Gwen eliminations on The Voice season 26 Playoffs

Gabrielle Zabosky

Gabrielle Zabosky of The Voice season 26 (Image via NBC)

Gabrielle Zabosky, a standout The Voice contestant from Pennsylvania, impressed judges with her vocal range and emotional depth, earning a four-chair turn. Sticking with Team Gwen, she excelled in the Battles, defeating Frankie Torres with a heartfelt performance, and advanced through the Knockouts by outshining Felsmere and Kay Sibal.

After delivering a rendition of Listen to Your Heart during the Playoffs, Zabosky fell short of advancing. Her elimination marks the end of her Voice journey but likely the beginning of a promising musical career.

Jose Luis

Jose Luis of The Voice season 26 (Image via NBC)

Hailing from Puerto Rico, Jose Luis brought a unique energy and perspective to the competition. His Blind Audition performance of Olivia Rodrigo's Traitor resulted in a four-chair turn, earning him widespread acclaim. Ultimately, he chose Gwen Stefani as his coach, drawn by her artistry and charisma.

Luis excelled in the Battles, performing Lay Me Down by Sam Smith alongside Austyns Stancil. In the Knockouts, his emotional delivery of Ariana Grande's We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) earned him a spot in the Playoffs. Gwen praised his expressive voice, calling him "undeniable."

Despite this, Luis was eliminated during the Playoffs, ending his time on The Voice but leaving a lasting impression with his talent and potential.

Jake Tankersley

Jake Tankersley of The Voice season 26 (Image via NBC)

Jake Tankersley’s journey on the show began with Blind Audition, where his rendition of Zach Bryan’s Something in the Orange earned him a four-chair turn. Known for his powerful vocals and country charm, the Oklahoma native became a fan favorite.

Tankersley's journey included a memorable save by Gwen during the Knockouts after an impressive display that made him stand out better than the rest of his fellow participants. He continued in the Playoffs, vocally strong, but the competition was too stiff to let him continue.

Despite his departure, Tankersley’s authentic style and storytelling ability have endeared him to a broad audience, setting the stage for future success.

Who’s advancing to the Live Shows on Team Gwen?

From Team Gwen, two contestants emerged victorious in the Playoffs and will advance to the Live Shows:

Jan Dan: Delivered an emotional performance of Dust in the Wind by Kansas, captivating both the audience and the coaches.

Delivered an emotional performance of Dust in the Wind by Kansas, captivating both the audience and the coaches. Sydney Sterlace: Performed Taylor Swift’s Betty with precision and vulnerability, solidifying her place in the next round.

The Live Shows of The Voice season 26 air every Monday and Tuesday on NBC and stream it the next day on Peacock. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch the remaining contestants as they compete for the title of The Voice champion!

