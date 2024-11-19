Did Mor Ilderton leave The Voice season 26? Details explored 

Mor Ilderton, a 20-year-old indie folk singer from Teays Valley, West Virginia, left The Voice season 26 before the Knockouts began. His coach, Gwen Stefani, confirmed his departure to the show's mega mentor, Sting, revealing that Mor had to "go home" for an undisclosed reason.

Speculation surrounds his exit, especially with the release of his new music. He is the second contestant to quit this season, following Tanner Frick's departure from Michael Bublé's team during Knockout rehearsals.

Although Mor left the competition, he made a mark with standout performances in the Blind Auditions and Battles before stepping away.

Mor Ilderton's departure from The Voice season 26: What you need to know

Mor Ilderton's journey on The Voice

Mor Ilderton began his The Voice journey with a Blind Audition performance of Dylan Gossett’s song Coal, receiving chair turns from Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire. Michael used his block on Reba, preventing her from coaching Mor, and Mor chose to join Team Bublé.

Mor shared that he had never performed in front of a live audience before, which made his appearance notable in the competition. During the Battles, Mor was paired with Kiara Vega for a duet of the Goo Goo Dolls' Iris. Michael Bublé selected Kiara as the winner of the Battle, but Gwen Stefani used her Steal to add Mor to her team.

Gwen commented on Mor’s unique raspy voice and expressed confidence in her ability to guide him through the competition. However, Mor was absent from the 3-Way Knockouts, and it was later confirmed that he had left the show.

Possible reasons behind Mor's exit

The reason for Mor Ilderton's exit from the show has not been officially clarified but fans speculate that his decision may be tied to his personal ambitions outside of the show.

His recent announcement of a new single, Stranger, scheduled to release on November 22, suggests that he may have chosen to focus on his music career, especially since he had already begun gaining attention for his songs on platforms like TikTok and Spotify.

Mor has also expressed his intention to balance his music aspirations with a medical career, having attended college intending to become a doctor. His family, including his uncle, a Marine Corps veteran, has been a supportive influence in his life.

Mor's musical career beyond The Voice

Although he left the the show, Mor Ilderton has been committed to further education and his music career. He has drawn attention on social media, especially TikTok, where he posts his original music. The song Welcome Sign caught much attention, with over 125,000 streams, over 80,000 from Spotify.

Stay tuned for new episodes of The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Don't miss the latest performances and developments in season 26!

