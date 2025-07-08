From PARTYNEXTDOOR to Summer Walka: List of guest artists at Drake's triple headlining appearance at Wireless Festival

On the upcoming weekend - July 11-13 - Drake is set to headline at London's Wireless Festival on all three nights.

The rapper, who arrived in London last week, will also kick off his European tour - the $ome $pecial $hows 4 U - with PartyNextDoor with his headlining gigs at the music festival. Besides Drizzy, a number of other artists will be performing at the Wireless Festival this weekend.

Here's the full line-up for the festival for both the main and Old Spice stages, as revealed by Capital Xtra (on July 7).

Day 1 (July 11):

Drake - Main Stage Summer Walker - Main Stage PARTYNEXTDOOR - Main Stage Leon Thomas - Main Stage kwn - Main Stage Odeal - Main Stage DJ AG - Main Stage Roy Woods - Old Spice Stage Sailorr - Old Spice Stage Nippa - Old Spice Stage Kamilla Rose - Old Spice Stage

Day 2 (July 12):

Drake - Main Stage Boy Better Know - Main Stage Bigxthaplug - Main Stage Lancey Foux - Main Stage Nemzz - Main Stage DJ AG - Main Stage Fimiguerro - Old Spice Stage Sahbabi - Old Spice Stage Len - Old Spice Stage Chy Cartier - Old Spice Stage YT - Old Spice Stage Kenny Allstar - Old Spice Stage

Day 3 (July 13):

Drake - Main Stage Burna Boy - Main Stage Vybz Kartel - Main Stage Popcaan - Main Stage Masicka - Main Stage DJ AG - Main Stage Uncle Waffles - Old Spice Stage Darkoo - Old Spice Stage ODUMODUBLVCK - Old Spice Stage Skeete - Old Spice Stage Izzy Bossy - Old Spice Stage

Notably, Drake will take the stage on all three nights of the festival, and the setlist of all three of his performances is going to be different. Therefore, Drizzy fans can book tickets to see him on all nights.

This is Drake's third time headlining the Wireless Festival

While this is the first time the same artist is headlining all three nights of the Wireless Festival, Drake himself is no stranger to performing at the London-based event's stage.

According to HotNewHipHop, the God's Plan rapper debuted at Wireless Festival in 2012, when he was a headliner and brought out Nicki Minaj for a live duet of Make Me Proud. Three years later, Drizzy returned to headline at the festival in 2015, delivering a packed setlist of 30 songs.

In 2021, the Hotline Bling rapper made a surprise feature in Future's headlining gig at the festival, joining the singer for Life Is Good, Way 2 Sexy, and Jumpman on the stage before four solo tracks.

After the Wireless Festival concludes on Sunday (July 13), Drake will travel to Birmingham, England, for the next three shows of his $$$4U tour. The other stops in the One Dance rapper's 37-date tour include Manchester, Amsterdam, Zurich, Stockholm, Paris, Berlin, Munich, Copenhagen, and Munich. Drake's tour will conclude in Hamburg's Barclays Arena on September 23, 2025.

