Drake and PartyNextDoor 2025 UK and Europe tour: Presale, dates, venues and everything to know 

Months after the release of their collaborative album, Drake and PartyNextDoor will be performing together in the UK and Europe. On May 3, 2025, Drizzy announced his summer tour, titled $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK, via Instagram, with the caption:

"FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 6 YEARS, DRAKE PERFORMING THE HITS, OLD AND NEW, ACROSS THE WATERS."

Drizzy is set to headline the Wireless Festival in London from July 11 to July 13, 2025. In addition, he will be expanding his run in the UK with shows at Birmingham and Manchester alongside PartyNextDoor.

According to Drake Related, the dates and venues for Drizzy's 2025 UK tour are as follows:

Sunday 20 July – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Monday 21 July – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday 25 July – Co-op Live, Manchester

Saturday 26 July – Co-op Live, Manchester

Moreover, the dates for Drake's Europe tour, as listed on his website, are:

Wed Jul 30: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

Thu Jul 31: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

Thu Aug 07: Sportpaleis, Belgium

Mon Aug 11: Hallenstadion, Zurich

Fri Aug 15: Lanxess Arena, Cologne

Sat Aug 16: Lanxess Arena, Cologne

Thu Aug 21: Avicii Arena , Stockholm

Fri Aug 22: Avicii Arena, Stockholm

Sun Aug 24: Royal Arena, Copenhagen

Mon Aug 25: Royal Arena, Copenhagen

Fri Aug 29: Unipol Forum, Milan

Sat Aug 30: Unipol Forum, Milan

Sun Sep 07: Accor Arena, Paris

Mon Sep 08: Accor Arena, Paris

Thu Sep 11: Uber Arena , Berlin

Fri Sep 12: Uber Arena, Berlin

Tue Sep 16: Olympiahalle, Munich

Thu Sep 18: Olympiahalle, Munich

Mon Sep 22: Barclays Arena, Hamburg

Tue Sep 23: Barclays Arena, Hamburg

Tickets for PartyNextDoor's tour with the One Dance rapper will be available for presale on June 4, 2025, via Drizzy's official website. General sales for tickets are slated for June 6, 2025, via Ticketmaster, AXS, and Live Nation.

Drake announces the return of OVO Fest this year after cancelling remaining dates of the Anita Max Win Tour

According to a Rolling Stone Australia report, published on February 26, 2025, Drake's seventh concert tour, the Anita Max Win Tour, kicked off on February 4, 2025, in Perth, Australia. However, the rapper canceled the remaining tour dates for Australia and New Zealand on February 26, 2025, citing a "scheduling conflict."

At the time, Drizzy and his team mentioned that they were actively trying to reschedule the concert and add extra dates to the same.

As reported by Billboard, dated May 25, 2025, while there hasn't been an update on the rescheduled tour dates, Drake made a surprise appearance at Central Cee's concert on May 24, 2025, in Toronto.

During his time on stage, the Passionfruit rapper announced:

“I’ll see you this summer, by the way. OVO Fest will be back this year.”

The rapper who hasn't hosted the OVO Fest since 2022, pointed back at Central Cee and said that he will be needed at the star-studded festival. Additionally, on March 10, 2025, Drake teased his "next chapter" via a cryptic Instagram post.

Posting a carousel of random pictures, Drizzy wrote in his caption:

"U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore."

The rapper continued:

"I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."

According to Glamour's report dated June 3, 2025, Drake's upcoming concert tour will also feature VIP tickets allowing pre- and post-show access to a lounge along with food and drinks.

