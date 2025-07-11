When is Travis Scott's "Jackboys 2" releasing? Everything we know so far about the album 

On Friday, July 11, Travis Scott announced on Instagram that JackBoys 2, his new collaborative project, will be released on Sunday, July 13. He also shared the cover art and captioned the post with the release update:

"JB2 OUT EVERY WHERE 7 13 SPEAKERS AND SCREAMS AT MAX VOLUME."

Travis's compilation album, which has long been in the making, comes as a follow-up album to the 2019 JackBoys - which opened as number 1 on the Billboard 200 album.

JackBoys 2 will also be Scott's first release in the last two years, after the SICKO MODE rapper dropped his fourth studio album, UTOPIA, in July 2023. Billboard reports that JackBoys 2 will contain 17 tracks, the names of which are yet to be revealed.

Its release date comes after Travis gifted customized Lamborghinis to several artists - Kodak Black, Vybz Kartel, 21 Savage, GloRilla, Tyla, and Waka Flocka Flame - who are believed to appear as featured guests on the album.

Alongside the news, Travis Scott also rolled out the merchandise collection of the album on his Cactus Jack website.

The collection includes vinyls and digital albums with alternative cover art, as well as streetwear bundles starting from $7.99. Some of the limited edition deluxe package CDs and covers have already sold out.

Travis Scott dropped the first single of JackBoys 2 on Tuesday

The announcement of JackBoys 2 dropping on Sunday comes days after Travis Scott dropped the first single from the album, 2000 Excursion. Exclusively launched on YouTube, the track is a collaboration between Trav, Sheck Wes, and Don Toliver.

In the song, which has since received 3 million views and 256K likes, Scott samples Ye's 2010 hit, Power. His rap verse on the track includes:

“He sleep with a Spanish bi*** in the club/ Bro knowin’ Spanglish, that’s good enough/ Wе took an hour out of the after-hours just to f**k up all the ones/ I got a bunch, you ain’t doin’ brunch.”

By picking a Sunday to drop his album, as opposed to the general convention of releasing on Fridays, Travis Scott has followed in the footsteps of Tyler, the Creator, who did the same with his 2024 album, Chromakopia.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler dropped the album on Monday, October 28, expecting listeners to engage more on a weekday than a weekend. His album ultimately peaked at the top of the US Billboard 200 chart.

Travis Scott's compilation album is set to drop two days after Pusha T and Malice's Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out, is rolling out.

Dropping this Friday, the album includes So Be It - a track in which Pusha T has openly dissed Scott, while also mentioning his ex, Kylie Jenner, indirectly. Pusha's verse on the song goes:

"You cried in front of me / You died in front of me / Calabasas took your bitch and your pride in front of me / Heard Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gross was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat"

So Be It dropped last month, on June 17, 2025.

