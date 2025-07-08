Who is Jesse Lee Peterson? Christian minister seemingly tells Kanye West he needs to forgive his mother in order to let go of anger

A supposed video of Kanye West chatting with Christian minister Jesse Lee Peterson has been making rounds on the internet. While Kanye could not be seen in the viral clip, at one point during the conversation, he introduced himself as "Ye." The rapper further mentioned that he got to know about Peterson through Hassan.

For the unversed, Hassan has been a long-term collaborator of Kanye West. The clip began with Peterson asking Ye whether he had anger, to which the rapper responded by calling himself a "walking living embodiment of anger."

At one point during the conversation, Jesse Lee Peterson asked Ye if he was aware of the fact that he had to forgive his mum to let go of anger.

The rapper said that he had never heard of it until in this interview. Peterson then addressed Ye and stated:

"You're never going to be free until you forgive your mother. You become just like her. You become like what you hate and the thoughts and emotions and all that is hers."

The minister added:

"You got to forgive her for what she's done to you when you were a little kid. Imposed her will on you, to mothering, to dominating, turning away from your father."

Born in May 1949, in Midway, Alabama, Jesse Lee Peterson shifted to LA at the age of 18. Conservative talk show host and Christian minister, Peterson had been a host of The Jesse Lee Peterson Show, a talk radio show.

As per allamericanspeakers.com, Peterson would often speak in schools, universities, juvenile centers, and jails.

The Christian minister had appeared as a commentator on several networks like the Fox News Channel, Newsmax TV, as well as multiple national TV radio stations.

He is also the founder of BOND, a non-profit organization aimed at "Rebuilding the Family by Rebuilding the Man."

Exploring Kanye West's relationship with his late mother Donda West

Kanye West has always been quite vocal about his relationship with his mother Donda. He also penned down and album named Donda, dedicated to his mum.

It reportedly released in August 2021, through GOOD Music and Def Jam Recordings.

Apart from being the rapper's mother, Donda was also an educator.

She reportedly was the chair of Chicago State University's Department of English, Communications, Media, and Theater.

In November 2007, Donda passed away. The Los Angeles County coroner's office cited coronary artery disease as one of the reasons.

The autopsy report also stated that she underwent breast reduction, tummy tuck and liposuction procedures, a day before, which further led to post-surgery complications.

Donda's demise had reportedly deeply impacted Kanye West. In August 2015, the rapper was in an interview with Q, where he was asked about his biggest sacrifice for his success.

To this, Ye took his mother's name. Q quoted Ye as replying:

"If I had never moved to L.A. she'd be alive. I don't want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears."

In 2014, Kanye West dropped Only One, a track that he dedicated to both his mother and daughter North. According to E! News, Ye also had gotten a tattoo honoring Donda in 2015.

In March 2024, HipHopDX reported Kanye's statements where he said that believed his mum would reach out to him through North West. Explaining what he meant by that, Ye said:

"I remember sitting with North in Italy and playing her 'Back to Me,' and asking her, 'What do you think about this line in the middle of the song?'... And she's like, 'You know, it's a good song.' Sometimes I feel like my mom speaks through her."

Kanye West had previously made controversial statements surrounding religion

While the latest clip of Kanye in a seemingly spritual setting had been going viral, Ye had previously made some controversial remarks about "God."

In a 2024 interview with Big Boy TV, Ye sparked controversy by comparing himself to "God." The interview primarily was for him to discuss Vultures 1.

He even admitted to having "issues with Jesus." The rapper further continued:

"There's a lot of stuff I went through that I prayed and I ain't see Jesus show up."

Later in the interview, he went about saying:

"I'm God. And anyone who wants to disagree, I'm the God of me. You can't tell me who I am. I can't tell y'all."

As far as the latest video with Jesse Lee Peterson is concerned, it received mixed reviews from netizens.

While many complimented Kanye West for seemingly opting a more conservative and spiritual path, others had a different perspective. They wondered why Peterson stated that Ye's anger rooted from Donda.

As of now, the rapper had not addressed the questions or the clip.

