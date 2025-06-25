“They should just dress like this” — Netizens react to Kanye West spotted with Bianca wearing a Donda Dove pendant

Kanye West was spotted out and about with his wife, Bianca Censori, in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 22, dressed in a vibrant pink sweater, a pair of rugged blue jeans, and dark shoes. Meanwhile, Censori was dressed in a black, off-shoulder, ribbed sweater and matching slacks.

Ye also had a Donda Dov pendant hanging around his neck. Last month, the Runaway rapper tweeted that Censori had designed the Donda Dove when she used to work for him.

A picture of the couple was posted on X by @yzyjohnny on Wednesday, June 25, and has since gone viral, receiving over 470K views, 15K likes, and 1K saves. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"They should just dress like this from now on."

jay knight جليل𝕏 @jay_knightt LINK They should just dress like this from now on

Some netizens complimented Kanye's chain, while others suggested that the pair looked like a normal couple after a long time.

"She harded than Kim no bap," commented an X user.

"This was today? Chain tuff," wrote another one.

"We so back," posted a netizen.

"Wtf why do they look like a normal couple," asked another one.

Meanwhile, other Ye fans appeared excited about West getting back to his 2000s era clothing.

"His style is coming back he finally wore actual shoes the other day which was new, I hope he makes a return to yeezys," mentioned a netizen.

"This outfit looks like something ye would wear in 2007," wrote another one.

"So funny that we're shocked by the being 'normal,'" remarked a user.

A petition has been filed asking to prevent Kanye West from performing at the Rubicon Festival

Last week, Kanye West shared a screenshot of a text message offering him to headline at a Rubicon Festival, a Slovakian music festival scheduled to take place in Bratislava next month, on Sunday, July 20.

The screenshot also revealed that the Flashing Lights rapper would be paid $7,000,000 for the gig, in addition to $200,000 for his travel.

After a controversial tweet, however, a petition has been launched asking the mayor of Bratislava to ban Kanye West from performing at the Rubicon festival, The Guardian reports.

Signed by over 4,990 people, the petition calls his appearance “an insult to historical memory,” saying it glorifies wartime violence and disrespects Holocaust victims. It also labels West as “one of the world’s most famous antisemites,” pointing to hooked-cross t-shirts being sold on his website as evidence.

It also included that Ye dropped a song called Heil H*tler on May 8, which was the 80th anniversary of Germany's defeat in the World War II.

Kanye West performing at a Slovakian festival appears to be a sensitive subject for many because over 70,000 Slovak Jews were put in concentration camps and murdered by the German authorities in the war.

Besides Kanye West, the other artists performing at Rubicon are Offset, Voyage, DJ Spade, Gzuz, UFO361, and Ken Carson.

