Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted on the sidewalks of New York City on Saturday, June 21, with Censori wearing a two-piece outfit made of edible candies of varying colors, as per TMZ.

Per the media outlet, Bianca was accompanying Kanye, who wore a pale, oversized hoodie paired with black athletic pants and brown boots, to his studio visit.

The Daily Mail reported that Bianca's sheer outfit also caught the attention of 50 Cent, who posted a picture of her dress, captioning it:

"Look at ye dirty little wife walking around the city naked. LOL is she gonna be a victim later."

However, the post was taken down by Fif soon after he posted it. In a subsequent post, Cent wrote that he had forgotten it was Sunday, and he had to get ready for "the game tonight".

This isn't the first time Censori's outfit has raised eyebrows in the public and on social media. Last week, the architect was spotted on the streets of LA wearing a nude colored plunge neck bodysuit paired with knee-high furry boots, The Sun reported.

Bianca's ensemble, combined with her hair extensions, gave people the impression of her being a lookalike of Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In February 2025, Censori also walked the Grammys red carpet in a see-through mini dress, creating an uproar on social media.

Kanye West, who had accompanied Bianca to the event, later praised her for surpassing the Grammys on Google Trends.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly checked into a mental health facility

Pictures of Kanye West and Bianca Censori out on New York City's streets come less than a week after the news of the couple checking into a mental health facility circulated online.

Per RadarOnline's report (on June 16), Ye was spotted in Spain with his wife, where they had registered at The Balance Rehab Clinic for a treatment that cost $170K per week.

The couple's decision to join the rehab came in the wake of the strong backlash Ye was receiving on social media for his offensive and racist tweets. A source close to West told the media outlet:

"He's bleeding money and credibility. He needs to prove to fans and the corporate partners he has left that he was off his rocker when spewing such filth, and going to rehab seems like just what the doctor ordered – literally"

Earlier this year, Kanye West opened up about his mental health by sharing that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder when he actually had autism. At the time, the Donda rapper thanked his wife for deducing his misdiagnosis and encouraging him to get checked again.

In June, Ye also made headlines for his brief appearance in the Manhattan federal court during Diddy's ongoing sex trafficking trial.

The Guardian reported that Kanye West appeared in the court on June 13, where he watched the trial's broadcast from the privacy of the overflow room for nearly 40 minutes. Whether or not the rapper will testify in Combs' trial remains to be seen.

