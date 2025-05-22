Kanye West says he is "done with antisemitism" after receiving a FaceTime from his children

Kanye West, also known as Ye, recently made the headlines yet again after he shared a series of tweets on Thursday, May 22. The tweets caught the public's attention since he suggested that he was "done with antisemitism" after having a FaceTime call with his children.

The first tweet that he made in the recent series read:

"I am done with antisemitism."

In the next few tweets, Ye asked for forgiveness from God for "all the pain" he had caused. He also wrote that he forgave everyone who had hurt him to date. In one tweet, the rapper wrote that he loved "all people." The sixth tweet of the series read that his decision to renounce antisemitism was after a FaceTime call he received from his children.

The tweet read:

"I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again…"

Ye recently claimed in his song Heil H*tler that he was not getting to see his children, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian.

The lyrics read:

"With all of my money and fame/I still don't get to see my children."

For those unversed, Kanye West has four children with former partner Kim Kardashian: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. According to The Guardian, the rapper had been paying $200,000 in child support every month since the divorce.

Kanye West had previously faced consequences due to his alleged anti-semitic remarks

While Kanye West recently stated that he was rejecting antisemitism, it had previously gotten him in precarious situations multiple times. In February 2025, his talent agency dropped him due to his alleged anti-semitic slurs. According to The Guardian, around the same time, his brand Yeezy was also taken down from Shopify's platform.

This step was taken after Ye decided to sell a swastika t-shirt on the online platform. The outlet reported that at the time, he had posted several offensive, alleged anti-semitic posts on X.

According to The Guardian report, in a statement issued by Shopify, the platform said:

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms."

After his latest release of Heil H*tler on May 8, he again received immense backlash. The American Jewish Committee put up on their official website that they condemned this act of Kanye West. Meanwhile, a listening party scheduled to happen by the end of the month in South Korea was also canceled, as reported by The Independent.

E-commerce company Coupang and ticket outlet Interpark stated that the reason behind the step was the ongoing controversies surrounding the rapper. They, however, did not elaborate on the controversies. It was further confirmed that refunds for the tickets of the show that was supposed to be held in Munhak Stadium, Incheon, would be given.

The brands further said:

"Sales of Yeezy brand MD products will also be suspended starting at 1 pm on 19 May."

While Kanye West made claims about rejecting antisemitism, fans are waiting to see if he actually follows through with his current stance.

