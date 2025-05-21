Fans react as Kim Kardashian officially graduates from law school after six-year journey

Kim Kardashian shared the latest milestone she achieved, which was graduating from law school after six years of legal training. To mark the momentous occasion, the TV personality held her own commencement ceremony, attended by family and friends. The Skims founder has been open about her goal to become a lawyer, first opening up about her studies with Vogue in April 2019.

Ad

Kardashian passed her California baby bar exam in December 2021 after failing the exam "3 times in 2 years." In her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the reality TV star shared her small commencement ceremony, where her mentors shared her journey to become a lawyer, saying:

"Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year, for six straight years. That's a total of 5,184 hours of legal study."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Kardashian's educational milestone earned various comments from people online. Fans reveled in her dedication to finish law school despite her busy schedule.

"She was building skims, raising four kids, running an empire and studying law...this is her legally brunette era and I support it," an X user said.

"That's dedication! Six years is a long journey, so big congratulations to Kim Kardashian on graduating from law school," another X user commented.

Ad

"Law School is not easy, it's quite impressive. She's accomplished a lot," a user on X added.

Other netizens also brought up Kim Kardashian's father, Robert, who was a lawyer, while someone else liked her to Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, who also studied law when everyone thought she couldn't.

"People seem to have forgotten that technically she's a daughter of a star lawyer, so why not," an X user said.

Ad

"Congratulations Kimmy. Robert Kardashian is the proudest father in heaven rn you can bet that," another X user said.

"She's literally Elle Woods," a user on X added.

Kim Kardashian stars in Ryan Murphy's legal drama All's Fair

Ad

Kim Kardashian will soon put all her legal knowledge to good use. It may not be in the real courtroom just yet, but she will be playing one of the hotshot divorce attorneys in Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama for Hulu, All's Fair. Murphy teased the Skims founder's character's premise on the season 5 episode 2 of The Kardashians, where he said:

"So, Kim is the world's best, most expensive divorce lawyer, and she has her own firm. And the thing about her firm is that it's an all-female firm."

Ad

With the reality TV star studying law at the time, she agreed that the story was "on brand" for her. Murphy further joked that her catchphrase could be, "Not only am I a lawyer, but I play one on TV." The project is a reunion for Kim Kardashian and Ryan Murphy, who previously worked together in American Horror Story: Delicate.

From the poster of the series shared by Hulu, it will be a star-studded cast, which includes Naomi Watts, Grotesquerie star Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close. Meanwhile, Murphy will be writing, directing, and producing the series, with Kardashian, Cloase, Watts, Paulson, and Nash-Betts also serving as executive producers.

Ad

Kim Kardashian's All's Fair legal drama is coming to Hulu in the fall of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More