“I don't care about that at all”- Pusha T addresses Kanye West’s past statement about missing their friendship  

Pusha T has addressed Kanye West's comment about missing their friendship. He asserted that he doesn't care about it and that he wouldn't go back to it either.

Clipse, comprising Pusha T and No Malice, released the song Ace Trumpets on May 30. Soon after, Kanye West, aka Ye, wrote on his X account:

"I miss me and Pusha's friendship"

In the latest interview with Complex, Pusha has shared his thoughts on Ye's comments. He started by saying,

"I don't care about that at all. It's fine. I'm sure. I would miss me, too. I really would."

He further spoke about loyalty and principles, saying,

"I’m not in a position to where I can even risk and gamble with the wishy-washiness or the lack of loyalty. I don't play like that. Why would I ever dive back into that type of scenario? I’m with my brother and Pharrell, come on."

"I don't even understand that lack of principles just amongst people you call your brother," he continued. "I don't get that. That's not for me."

Ace Trumpets was part of Clipse's first album, Let God Sort Em Out, which was released on July 11, 2025.

Pusha T suggested he doesn't think Kanye West "is a man"

Pepsi Dig In Hosts Chicago Block Party With Clipse To Celebrate Black-Owned Restaurants On Pepsi Dig In Day (Image Source: Getty)

Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton, has been promoting Let God Sort Em Out with his Clipse co-rapper No Malice in the last few months. He has given multiple interviews during that time and spoke about Kanye West a fair bit as well.

In an interview with GQ in June, he even suggested that Ye is not a "real man".

"His intuition is even more genius-level, right? But that's why me and him don't get along, because he sees through my fakeness with him," he said.

"He knows I don't think he’s a man," he added. "He knows it. And that's why we can't build with each other no more. That's why me and him don't click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He's showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people."

In another interview on the New York Times Podcast, Pusha suggested that he only clicked with Ye on music. He suggested that he hardly ever agrees with Ye's principles, morals, and mindset.

Pusha T and Kanye West have collaborated in the past

The two artists have previously worked together. Pusha and No Malice were part of the team that helped create Donda, which was released on August 29, 2021. Pusha and Ye have also collaborated on songs such as Runaway and Mercy.

In an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, published on July 10, Pusha asserted that while they have differences now, it doesn't affect the quality of the music they have created in the past. He said that the music they have created "slaps".

However, he admitted that he doesn't want to be with people who aren't 100% on his team anymore.

