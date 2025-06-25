“Travis clout was starting to wear off huh”- Netizens react as Pusha T seemingly reiterates claim that he doesn’t see Kanye West as a real man

In a recent interview, Pusha T spoke about his relationship with Kanye West, aka Ye. He seemed to reiterate that the latter isn't a real man, having said that before as well.

Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton, is currently promoting his upcoming album with Clipse, Let God Sort Em Out. He was the latest episode of the New York Times' Popcast with his Clipse co-rapper, No Malice, on Monday, June 23. On it, he spoke about his relationship with Kanye West.

"We ain't the same," he explained. "Outside of music, we're nothing. We can't be anything outside of music. Music is where we clicked. Outside of that, his principles, his morals, his mindset... We don't see eye to eye hardly ever. And we never have. I've said it a lot of times, we don't."

No Malice then described West as a "lone wolf" before Push added,

“If you’re a man. Only if you're a man though ... 'Cause if you ain't a man, you can't move like this. You [don’t] gotta flip-flop, kiss *ss & backbite.”

NFR podcast posted a clip of the same on X, where fans reacted to this interaction.

"Travis clout was starting to wear off huh.." one X user wrote.

"The clout-chasing this album rollout is riding on is insane," another commented.

"Igh if this album isn’t a full diss against everyone in the industry, then this gotta be the most clout chasing rollout I’ve ever seen," another wrote.

Many users commented that Ye has helped Push in his career previously, as one tweeted:

"Kanye west is not perfect no one is but he did more for Pusha T’s career than any other person did , he got one Kendrick’s verse now he’s going on podcasts to take down on Kanye , he needs to look in the mirror."

"Kanye made Pusha T , where was this narrative when he was d**k riding ye," another wrote.

"Ye made this man the president of his record label and made the ground breaking decision to GIVE him all rights to his masters and publishing FIRST I will never understand," another commented.

Meanwhile, Clipse's new album Let God Sort Em Out is set to be released on July 11.

What did Pusha T say earlier about Kanye West?

This isn't the first time that Terrence Thornton has spoken about Kanye West not being a real man. Push and No Malice gave an interview together as Clipse to GQ, which was published on June 4. They spoke about a variety of things, including the former's relationship with Kanye West.

Push labeled Ye a "genius" and said that he has a great intuition, which is why he sees through his fakeness towards him.

"He knows I don't think he’s a man," he said. "He knows it. That's why me and him don't click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He's showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people."

Notably, Kanye West was a co-producer with Pharrell on Pusha T's 2022 solo studio album, It's Almost Dry.

