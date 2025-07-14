"Another diss track incoming" — Internet reacts to Drake surpassing Kendrick Lamar as the rapper with the most Spotify monthly listeners

On July 13, 2025, @chartdata shared an X post, revealing that Drake holds the title of the rapper with the most Spotify monthly listeners. With that, he has surpassed Kendrick Lamar, with whom he was embroiled in a rap battle last year.

The X post has since gone viral, receiving more than 1.9 million views, 14K likes, and 1.4K retweets as of this writing. Internet users have been reacting to this feat, with one of them commenting:

Sweep @0xSweep LINK another diss track incoming

Some netizens wonder why Drizzy is claiming that his career is permanently damaged in his lawsuit. This is in reference to the God's Plan rapper's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). Filed in January 2025, the suit accuses the organization of publishing and promoting Lamar's Not Like Us to push a false allegation against Drizzy, calling him a "certified pedophile," per The Guardian.

"Yet Drake is suing saying his career is permanently damaged," commented an X user.

"Damn. Guess he wasn’t being suppressed after all?" questioned another.

"So? Quantity vs Quality… BIGGER vs BETTER. Yall can j**k off to number of streams, sales, and followers…. but it will never erase that Kendrick is a BETTER rapper who WON the rap battle (not a POP battle). Same with Pusha T (whos always had a smaller following)," wrote a third one.

"Monthly listeners don’t mean nothing. Kendrick is the realest one," posted a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others hold a more neutral ground, mentioning that both rappers are successful in their own right.

"Drake winning the streams, Kendrick winning the souls. Both kings, just different thrones," replied a fifth user.

"Lol they talk about both sides of rap fans being toxic when this post could’ve been made without mentioning Kendrick. Blogs (Creditable or not) are always adding fuel to the debate. I’m sure Drake surpasses Moneybag yo but we dont get that update," added a sixth one.

"Youngboy better than both," commented another netizen.

Drake's Wireless Festival set ended in 40 minutes

The viral tweet comes after Drake concluded his triple-headlining set at London's Wireless Festival last weekend. The One Dance rapper performed the closing acts at Finsbury Park for three consecutive nights—July 11, 12, and 13—which also served as the opening shows of his European tour with PartyNextDoor called $ome $exy $hows 4 U.

According to a BBC report, published on July 14, Drizzy's final set on Sunday left fans disappointed as his set ended after 40 minutes. While the In My Feelings rapper arrived on stage 10 minutes earlier than his scheduled tme, his microphone was cut off at 21:30 because of the curfew.

His Sunday set also featured fewer guests, namely Vybz Kartel, Rema, and Popcaan, unlike Saturday, when the rapper brought out 13 guests and performed for 90 minutes.

Drake's July 13 set kicked off with the rapper performing an unreleased track, featuring the British rapper Central Cee. While Cee didn't join Drizzy on the stage, he was in the front row, mouthing the lyrics as projected on the big screens.

