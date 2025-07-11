Drake sends private jet to fly Adin Ross and other streamers to the Wireless Festival to watch his performance

As Drake's triple-headlining gig at London's Wireless Festival kicks off on Friday, July 11, 2025, the rapper has kept his promise of flying streamers, including Adin Ross, to his show in a private jet. A snippet from Adin Ross's livestream was shared by @FearedBuck on Friday, which featured Ross exiting from what appeared to be an airline as he found a massive private jet waiting for them.

As seen in the video, Ross's first reaction as he saw the private jet was:

"Holy sh*t! It's the biggest jet I've ever been on in my life! We gotta call Drake. This is a commercial plane. What the f**k!"

As the streamers entered the jet, they passed through a set of wooden-finished cabinets to reach the seating area, with plush barcalounger-like seats. In the clip, there appeared to be five streamers, including Nelk Boys, comedian BenDaDonn, Tota, and Gracie Bon. They were on their way to London's Finsbury Park, where Drizzy will be the closing act on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

Drake had talked about sending a private jet for streamers on Adin Ross's livestream

Adin Ross boarded a private jet with other streamers days after Drake appeared on his livestream, where the One Dance rapper was FaceTiming streamers from Brazil as well as comedian BenDaDonn, Billboard reported.

As the subject of his upcoming headlining gig in London came up, Drizzy said:

"Should we get a streamer plane to Wireless for everybody? Should I get a big jet? So then, tell me the flight manifest and I’m gonna get the jet."

Ross, who looked excited at the prospect, told the In My Feelings rapper that he would stream from inside the jet if that happened.

Drake's triple-headlining gig is set to take place at the Wireless Festival's 20th anniversary. The Toronto rapper is returning to the music festival as a headliner this year for the third time. His first headlining concert at Wireless happened in 2012, when Drizzy brought out Nicki Minaj as a featured guest. Three years later, he was announced as the show's headliner once again, where he presented a long set including 30 tracks.

Moreover, Drizzy also made a surprise appearance at the London festival four years ago, in Future's 2021 headlining gig. The duo performed Way 2 Sexy, Jumpman, and Life Is Good together on stage.

Besides Drake, the other artists who are set to perform at Finsbury Park's main stage during the festival include Summer Walker, PartyNextDoor, DJ AG, Bigxthaplug, Vybz Kartel, Burna Boy, Lancey Foux, Leon Thomas, and kwn.

Drake's sets at Wireless Festival will also act as the opening shows of his upcoming European tour with PartyNextDoor called $ome $exy $hows 4 U. Their tour will include 37 shows across cities like Copenhagen, Berlin, Munich, Zurich, Amsterdam, Manchester, and Stockholm. The duo will wrap it up in Hamburg's Barclays Arena on September 23.

Last week, on July 4, 2025, Drake dropped the first single off his upcoming solo album titled What Did I Miss?. The song seemingly takes a dig at all of the rapper's friends who switched sides amid his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar last year.

