Young Thug teases guest appearance at the Wireless Festival which will be headlined by Drake 

The Wireless Festival has made headlines once again, this time because of the possibility of Young Thug making a guest appearance at the event. For the first time in 20 years, the festival, scheduled from July 11 to July 13, 2025, will feature Drake as a headliner.
On July 9, 2025, the Instagram account @saydattttttttt, which follows only Thug's clothing brand Sp5der and @uyscutiiiiii, an account associated with the rapper, posted a photo teasing Young Thug's appearance at The Wireless Festival. The picture shows a man, seemingly Drake, wearing a T-shirt with the words "City is Mine" and the location of the post set to London.
Additionally, Young Thug's clothing brand Sp5der commented on the IG post, stating:
"supposed to be a secret"
While the list of supporting artists alongside Drake for all three days of the festival has been announced, Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, has not been mentioned yet.
According to the State Magazine's July 8, 2025, report, PartyNextDoor, Leon Thomas, Summer Walker, KWN, Roy Woods, BigXthaPlug, Lancey Foux, Nemzzz, SahBabii, and Burna Boy will be supporting artists for Drake at the three-day Wireless Festival, among others.
Are Young Thug and Drake friends? Details explored amid rumors of Thug teasing a guest appearance at Drizzy's headlined festival
While Drake and Young Thug haven't spoken publicly about their friendly relationship repeatedly, their frequent collaborations suggest the rappers are friends. Drizzy and Thugger have worked together on tracks like Bubbly, Solid, Way 2 Sexy, D4L, Oh U Went, and Parade on Cleveland, among others.
According to Billboard's report dated November 2024, Drake loyalist DJ Akademiks claimed that the One Dance rapper gave Young Thug $1 million after his release from jail.
“Y’all want to hear this play I heard? Watch, he gon’ hit me up, like, ‘Yo, how you heard?’ ‘Cause he ain’t tell me. That’s my mans. When Thug gets let out of jail, the talk is this. They say two hours afterward, Drake flew to Thug and allegedly gave him a mil.” DJ Akademiks said
Thugger was released from prison on November 1, 2024, after pleading guilty to drug, gang, and gun-related charges, ending the longest criminal trial in Georgia's history. According to the BBC's November 2024 report, the Go Crazy rapper spent over 900 days in prison after being arrested on charges that his record label, YSL, was a front for an organized crime syndicate.
Additionally, Young Thug supported Drake during his first interview with GQ after his release from jail in April 2025. During the interview, Thug was asked his thoughts on being name-dropped in Kendrick Lamar's diss track against Drizzy called Not Like Us.
In one of the verses, Lamar raps:
"You called Future when you didn’t see the club/Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up/21 gave you false street cred/Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head/Quavo said you can be from Northside/2 Chainz say you good, but he lied.”
Commenting on the verse where Kendrick Lamar reportedly suggested that Drake collaborated with artists from Atlanta for street credit, Thug told GQ:
"Yeah, he just spoke on people’s name in Atlanta. I don’t know what that was about. I’m a Drake fan."
In other news, Young Thug wrapped up his highly anticipated return to the stage by performing at the 2025 Summer Smash festival in Illinois on June 22, 2025. The show marked the rapper's first performance following his prison release and his first public appearance in the U.S. since March 2022.