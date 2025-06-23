Did Young Thug bring out Gunna on stage at Summer Smash? Viral video explored 

Young Thug delivered his first major live performance after his October 2024 release from prison at Summer Smash on June 22, 2025. While Thug surprised his audience with appearances from Ken Carson, Travis Scott, and T.I., X page @DailyNoud posted a video claiming:

"YOUNG THUG BRINGS OUT GUNNA ON STAGE AT SUMMER SMASH"

The video has amassed over 109K views at the time of this writing; however, multiple netizens have mentioned that it is an old video of Gunna and Thug performing together. Additionally, the video is posted by a page whose bio states:

"#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | Follow For Viral Content | These are fake stories "

No credible media portal or publication has verified or published the news of Young Thug bringing out Gunna to perform at Summer Smash. Hence, @DailyNoud's claim concerning Thug and Gunna performing together at the former's latest show is fake.

Moreover, it is unlikely for Young Thug to perform with Gunna as of now, given that the relationship between the two has become strained since the YSL RICO trial, wherein Gunna's plea deal resulted in allegations of him snitching on Thug.

It is also interesting to note that the Go Crazy rapper was previously supposed to co-headline the Summer Smash festival in 2022 alongside Gunna. However, they were arrested before the event took place and were eventually replaced with Lil Uzi Vert.

More details about Young Thug's alleged feud with Gunna explored

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested in May 2022 on suspicion of gang involvement among multiple offences. The indictment in Thug's case listed him and 27 other YSL (Young Slime Life) associates, characterizing the record label as a street gang and accusing its members of crimes like robbery, murder, and attempted murder, to name a few.

Gunna was also named in the indictment and was charged with a single count of violating the RICO Act. However, on December 14, 2022, Gunna pleaded guilty and ended his involvement in the trial by taking an Alford plea. As per Merriam-Webster, the plea allows a defendant to plead guilty as part of the plea bargain without admitting guilt.

After entering the plea, Gunna was sentenced to 5 years in prison. However, he was released as he was credited with one year of time served while the rest of his sentence was suspended. Shortly after news of Young Thug's associate taking a plea deal broke out, Gunna defended himself against accusations of being a snitch, stating:

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way."

As per Billboard's December 2022 report, during the hearing, Gunna acknowledged that YSL was "a music label and a gang" and that he had knowledge of the record label's members having "committed crimes and in furtherance of the gang.”

While Young Thug didn't directly comment on his reported fallout with Gunna, in a GQ interview dated April 2025, the rapper was asked what his relationship with his YSL associate was at this point.

Young Thug preferred not to delve deep into the topic and said he didn't know where his relationship with Gunna stood. Additionally, Thug censored Gunna's name from the track SKI during his Summer Smash performance.

