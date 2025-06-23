“The most funny one sided beef”- Netizens react to Young Thug censoring Gunna’s name during a performance of 'SKI' at Summer Smash

Young Thug censored the name of Gunna from the song SKI during his performance at the Lyrical Summer Smash on Sunday, June 22. This comes amidst an alleged beef between the two rappers.

Both rappers were previously part of YSL (Young Stoner Life). However, in 2022, they were charged with various crimes amidst claims that YSL was allegedly not a music label but a gang named 'Young Slime Life'. They were indicted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute for multiple alleged crimes (via Billboard).

At the time, while Gunna accepted a guilty plea deal, Young Thug spent two years in jail. Many fans believe that the former had allegedly snitched on the latter. Hence, during his first performance after leaving prison in October 2024, Thug censored Gunna's name in SKI on June 22.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans online reacted to this, as one X user wrote:

"This might be the most funny one sided beef Cause Gunna don’t give a f**k, he jus makes music and stay outta way."

Expand Tweet

"Gunna got these n****s shook!" another user commented.

"Gunna makes better music than thug could ever imagine he has no right to disrespect that man who he think he is slow down buddy gunna owns you," another user wrote.

Some users noted that the rapper could've censored the name because of the reported terms of his deal for leaving prison, as one tweeted:

"Pretty sure he can’t mention his name as part of his deal…"

"Cause he not tryna violate the terms of his parole????? Stop trying to create f**king problems he can’t mention bro by his government or rap name," another wrote.

"Nothing major about this. He literally can’t say his name at all due to legal s**t. y’all gotta chill," another commented.

SKI, sung by Young Thug and Gunna, was released on April 16, 2021, and was part of the Slime Language 2 album.

Also Read: Young Thug walks off Adin Ross' streaming set after seeing two bottles of baby oil on his counter amid ongoing Diddy trial

Young Thug on his relationship with Gunna

Gunna "Drip or Drown 2" Album Release Party (Image Source: Getty)

Earlier this year, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, spoke about Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens. Williams was released from prison in October 2024.

His deal includes 15 years of probation and a potential 20-year jail sentence if he were to violate the terms of this probation.

Meanwhile, Gunna had taken a guilty plea deal in 2022. Many fans believe he snitched on Williams. The latter gave an interview with GQ, published on April 25, and said about Kitchens' deal:

“Yeah, I know everybody wonderin’ that."

When asked what it felt like, he answered:

“I don’t know.”

Gunna had adamantly denied all claims of cooperating with the authorities or snitching on Thug in any interview or legal process.

Meanwhile, Thug returned to performing for the first time since leaving prison on June 22 at the Lyrical Summer Smash outside Chicago. His show also featured Travis Scott, Ken Carson, and T.I. as major guests.

As per SPIN, he is also set to perform in Germany, Belgium, Romania, Switzerland, and Poland in the coming months.

Also Read: Touré calls out Young Thug for labeling Kid Cudi a "rat" following Diddy trial testimony

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More