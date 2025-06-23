“The most funny one sided beef”- Netizens react to Young Thug censoring Gunna’s name during a performance of 'SKI' at Summer Smash

Young Thug censored the name of Gunna from the song SKI during his performance at the Lyrical Summer Smash on Sunday, June 22. This comes amidst an alleged beef between the two rappers.
Both rappers were previously part of YSL (Young Stoner Life). However, in 2022, they were charged with various crimes amidst claims that YSL was allegedly not a music label but a gang named 'Young Slime Life'. They were indicted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute for multiple alleged crimes (via Billboard).
At the time, while Gunna accepted a guilty plea deal, Young Thug spent two years in jail. Many fans believe that the former had allegedly snitched on the latter. Hence, during his first performance after leaving prison in October 2024, Thug censored Gunna's name in SKI on June 22.
Fans online reacted to this, as one X user wrote:
"This might be the most funny one sided beef Cause Gunna don’t give a f**k, he jus makes music and stay outta way."
"Gunna got these n****s shook!" another user commented.
"Gunna makes better music than thug could ever imagine he has no right to disrespect that man who he think he is slow down buddy gunna owns you," another user wrote.
Some users noted that the rapper could've censored the name because of the reported terms of his deal for leaving prison, as one tweeted:
"Pretty sure he can’t mention his name as part of his deal…"
"Cause he not tryna violate the terms of his parole????? Stop trying to create f**king problems he can’t mention bro by his government or rap name," another wrote.
"Nothing major about this. He literally can’t say his name at all due to legal s**t. y’all gotta chill," another commented.
SKI, sung by Young Thug and Gunna, was released on April 16, 2021, and was part of the Slime Language 2 album.
Also Read: Young Thug walks off Adin Ross' streaming set after seeing two bottles of baby oil on his counter amid ongoing Diddy trial
Young Thug on his relationship with Gunna
Earlier this year, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, spoke about Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens. Williams was released from prison in October 2024.
His deal includes 15 years of probation and a potential 20-year jail sentence if he were to violate the terms of this probation.
Meanwhile, Gunna had taken a guilty plea deal in 2022. Many fans believe he snitched on Williams. The latter gave an interview with GQ, published on April 25, and said about Kitchens' deal:
“Yeah, I know everybody wonderin’ that."
When asked what it felt like, he answered:
“I don’t know.”
Gunna had adamantly denied all claims of cooperating with the authorities or snitching on Thug in any interview or legal process.
Meanwhile, Thug returned to performing for the first time since leaving prison on June 22 at the Lyrical Summer Smash outside Chicago. His show also featured Travis Scott, Ken Carson, and T.I. as major guests.
As per SPIN, he is also set to perform in Germany, Belgium, Romania, Switzerland, and Poland in the coming months.
Also Read: Touré calls out Young Thug for labeling Kid Cudi a "rat" following Diddy trial testimony