When is ComplexCon 2025? Young Thug and Yeat announced as headliners for the music festival in Las Vegas 

ComplexCon 2025 has been confirmed to take place on Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, marking the festival’s second consecutive year in the city. Meanwhile, the full lineup announcement arrived on Friday, June 13, revealing Yeat & Friends as the headliner for Day 1 (Saturday), with Peso Pluma and Central Cee performing as well.

Young Thug is set to headline Day 2 (Sunday), supported by Ken Carson and 2hollis. This follows ComplexCon’s successful 2024 Las Vegas debut, which saw record attendance and generated over $20 million in sales during its inaugural run in the city, as reported by Billboard on June 13, 2025.

ComplexCon 2025 will transform the one-million-square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center into a massive cultural hub blending music, streetwear, and art. Over 300 top brands, including confirmed participants like Nike, Adidas, and Mitchell & Ness, will also release exclusive merchandise drops throughout the event.

Acclaimed visual artist Daniel Arsham serves as the Global Artistic Director for the 2025 edition, having previously held this role at ComplexCon Hong Kong this year in March. Arsham will oversee the event’s overall visual identity, integrating his signature style across sculpture, architecture, drawing, and film.

This includes curating immersive art experiences and designing limited-edition merchandise specifically for ComplexCon 2025. Daniel's appointment builds on the momentum of 2024's event, which featured a major "CactusCon" takeover curated by Travis Scott.

Young Thug to lead star-studded ComplexCon 2025

ComplexCon returns with major headliners like Young Thug (Image via Getty)

Young Thug’s ComplexCon 2025 performance is part of a busy comeback schedule following the rapper's recent release from prison. He is slated to headline Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival near Chicago on June 22 (his first U.S. show post-release), following which he will perform at Belgium’s Les Ardentes music festival on July 5 (his first international show post-release).

Furthermore, his upcoming album UY SCUTI is expected to drop soon, as the three-year-long RICO case against him and his YSL label has officially concluded. Meanwhile, the rapper released the single Money on Money featuring Future in April.

Then, during a June appearance on Adin Ross's Kick stream, Young Thug expressed serious interest in becoming a streamer, even jokingly declaring that he would quit rap. Seemingly impressed by Ross and fellow streamer Neon's lifestyle, the rapper acknowledged their freedom, travels, and casual workspace environment.

As per another report by Billboard on June 13, Thug stated,

"I gotta learn how to do this sh*t... I’ma stop doing music and start streaming. I think I’m gonna stop. I’m telling ya, I’m done rapping and gonna start streaming."

Expand Tweet

Ross and Neon immediately pushed back, pleading with him not to quit rap and jokingly fearing blame. They also unsuccessfully tried to get details about Thug's upcoming album UY SCUTI, receiving only a non-serious "June 37" release date.

Further, Ross showed Thug his substantial streaming earnings: $300,000 from just 9 streams in June so far, and nearly $600,000 from 16 streams in May. Ross then proposed collaborating on a "subathon" when Thug does start streaming, to which the rapper simply replied, "Let’s do it," before leaving.

Meanwhile, tickets for ComplexCon 2025 are now available for purchase at ComplexCon.com. Attendees can expect the signature festival experience: major musical performances across two days, exclusive access to hundreds of brand collaborations and product launches, and large-scale art installations curated by Arsham, all within the expansive convention center space.

ComplexCon 2025 expands its Las Vegas footprint this October 25-26, with Daniel Arsham’s art direction elevating headliners Young Thug and Yeat. Attendees can access exclusive brand collaborations and Arsham-designed installations alongside performances across the million-square-foot venue.

