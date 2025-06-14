“We are beyond gutted”- Bonnaroo 2025 announces cancellation of the festival due to severe weather 

In an unexpected and heartbreaking turn of events, organizers of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival have canceled the remainder of its much-anticipated 2025 edition. On Friday evening, June 13, the decision was announced after the National Weather Service had warned of excessive and extended rainfall and Flash flooding throughout Manchester, Tennessee, where the festival was to be held.

The festival, opening Thursday, June 12, was to last until Sunday, June 15, and thousands of partakers were already camping on the legendary 700-acre premises dubbed simply as The Farm. The kicking off performances on Thursday featured headlining sets by country superstar Luke Combs and electronic artist Dom Dolla.

The statement on the festival site mentioned:

“Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days. We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo.”

Severe thunderstorms rolled in by Friday morning, and at 1:36 p.m. CT on June 13, organizers evacuated the main venue, Centeroo, due to the potential of deteriorating conditions and in the interest of the safety of festivalgoers and artists.

With revised predictions of constant and intense rainfall over the weekend, it was decided that afternoon to cancel the rest of the event, so that no more attendees would be endangered.

"We will continue to operate as usual in Outeroo including food vendors and all health and safety infrastructure. We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year, and cannot express how crushed we are to have to make this decision. Thank you in advance for your patience, your positivity and your unfailing Bonnaroovian spirit.”

Individuals who bought four-day passes will be refunded 75 percent. All Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 1-Day passes will be refunded. The complete refund policy is described on the Bonnaroo website.

Inside Bonnaroo: the music & arts festival

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is a yearly 4-day festival that takes place in Great Stage Park, more commonly referred to as The Farm, in Manchester, Tennessee.

Launched in 2002 by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment, the festival is now one of the pillars of American music culture. Occupying 700 acres, the festival generally draws a crowd of approximately 70,000-80,000 people annually, increasing the size of the local town of 12,000 people to a projected 100,000 people on the weekend of the event.

Tyler, the Creator, John Summit, Glass Animals, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Wallows, Marina, and others were to perform on June 13, 2025. Saturday, June 14, 2025, was to have been headlined by Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, and Justice, and Sunday, June 15, by Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Bonnaroo 2025 cancellation comes as a frustrating experience to the fans, artists, and local community members who had waited and prepared months to attend the event. Although it was a tough call on the part of the festival organizers, it was taken with the safety of everyone in mind.

