"Bro dropped a short story on there" — Internet reacts to Kodak Black signing a fan's shirt for almost 5 minutes after they asked for an autograph

A recent video of Kodak Black had surfaced on social media platforms, in which the rapper could be seen giving his autograph to a woman, who seemed to be his fan. What gained attention of many netizens was the time taken by Black for the same.

The video got circulated across the internet, and pages like XXL Magazine also shared it on their official X platform. The clip shared by the Hip Hop magazine's handle had amassed more than 200K views as well as over 1.6K likes since it was uploaded.

Notably, the video that lasted for about five minutes captured Black signing the lady's shirt for most of the time.

The original clip was uploaded from an account with the handle @OhhMar24, and it gained more than 2 million views. Netizens subsequently filled the comments section with their reactions to the same. One joked how Kodak Black appeared to have written a short story in the name of an autograph. The user wrote on X:

"Bro dropped a short story on there."

Another user tweeted:

"That had to be uncomfortable 🤣🤣🤣."

"That’s one way to stop her from asking him for an autograph ever again💀," added a tweet.

While there were netizens who joked about Kodak's gesture, others found it quite endearing. A user tweeted:

"Now that's a autograph... bet everything on that shirt means alot."

"That's paying attention to your fans right there," wrote a netizen.

"For doing this, he just gained a follower 🙋🏾‍♂️ 💯," read a tweet.

The woman in the video asked for the autograph from Kodak Black by stating that she needed it for her younger sister.

"I've been coming here since about 2015" – Kodak Black said when asked about his latest Jacksonville concert

On May 31, Kodak Black performed at the Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. According to reports by News 4 Jax, the rapper was asked why he chose to return to Jacksonville, to which he responded by saying:

"You keep asking for it. I like it. I've been coming here since about 2015. Every time, it gets better."

According to the outlet, the rapper has ties with Florida. Apart from music, Black was also involved in community work in the state. He was the one responsible for projects such as the Zachariah McQueen Foundation and the People Rely on Just Enough Cash to Survive (PROJECTS).

The rapper further told the outlet that according to him, one should remain grounded irrespective of how much success they had gotten in their lives. He continued by stating:

"I ain't doing nothing wrong... Stay consistent. You never know. Like today you might feel like giving up, might be the day that you what a call it, that move that you scared to make, might be that move, might be the one."

In separate news, Kodak Black dropped the official music video for the track 6.11 on June 12. The video has amassed about 17K likes as well as over 270K views on YouTube.

