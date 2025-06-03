“Pretty bestfriends” — Fans go wild as BTS’ Jungkook, Cha Eun-woo, Mingyu & Jeonghan’s BBQ spot autographs go viral amid military service updates

BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Jeonghan sent fans into a frenzy after their autographs were spotted at a BBQ restaurant. Recently, Instagram content creator @momoin_korea shared a video of their visit to a popular BBQ restaurant named Apgujeong Matzip.

The content creator's reel featuring the restaurant quickly went viral on social media, as eagle-eyed fans noticed autographs of several K-pop idols displayed together. The autographs were of BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, and SEVENTEEN members Jeonghan and Mingyu.

Notably, the BTS idol, Cha Eun-woo, and Mingyu are known to be close friends and part of the 97 liners group. With Jeonghan's autograph displayed alongside the trio, many fans speculated that the four idols went to the restaurant together.

Photos and clips of the autographs began circulating online, and fans could not contain their excitement. Many took to social media, swooning over the visuals of the K-pop idols. One fan on X commented:

“Pretty bestfriends omg."

"no one can deny that this friend group is the hottest in sk, all of them look sooo good," a user stated.

"Imagine having a circle of friends where everyone serves face cards only Jungkook and his friends can relate," a netizen stated.

Fans were thrilled about the speculation of the K-pop idols hanging out together.

"jeonghan mingyu jungkook eunwoo eating together omgggg. IT’S MY WORLD COLLIDING," a fan wrote.

"Bro once all of JungKooks buddies finish their military service they need to do a special or tv show together it would be so interesting and I’m sure funny to see all their interactions & it’s a win for production it would get crazy viewership," a user added.

"What do you mean JUNGKOOK and JEONGHAN ate with mingyu and eunwoo what do you mean THEY KNOW EACH OTHER !!!! They were at the same restaurant with the same people eating at the same table and talking TOGETHER," another fan stated.

However, some netizens highlighted that the photos of each idol except for the Seven singer's autograph were shared on different dates on Apgujeong Matzip's Instagram.

This led some fans to conclude that the idol may not have visited the restaurant together. Additionally, the BTS vocalist and SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan are currently fulfilling their national obligations in the military at their designated bases.

"Is this really recently bcs Jeonghan literally in training camp right now.. also what I know is op said that there was their signature there but the date is diff," a fan commented.

"what do you mean Jungkook and jeonghan didn't meet? was that all a lie?? I feel like a joke rn," another fan commented.

"They didn’t go at the same time," a netizen stated.

BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan and Cha Eun-woo’s military service updates

Jungkook was among the last members of BTS to enlist in the military, alongside Jimin. He started his military journey on December 12, 2023, through the buddy program with Jimin, and is expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan was the first member of the group to join the military forces on September 26, 2024. According to the agency, Jeonghan was confirmed to be serving in an alternative position.

Expand Tweet

In contrast, ASTRO vocalist and actor Cha Eun-woo will be enlisting in the military on July 28, 2025. On May 29, his agency, Fantagio Entertainment, confirmed that the True Beauty actor would be joining the military band following his enlistment.

Meanwhile, PLEDIS Entertainment has not shared any upcoming plans for SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's military enlistment.

