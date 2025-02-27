"Need them in a kdrama together"- Fans react as ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo & IU join forces for Chaumet Bee Collection

ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo and solo singer IU have taken over social media with their latest Chaumet collaboration. On February 27, 2025, the Parisian jewelry brand unveiled photos of Cha Eun-woo alongside IU representing the Bee de Chaumet collection through their official social media.

The jewelry brand introduced the True Beauty actor as the “brand ambassador” and the My Mister actress as a “renowned artist and K-pop soloist.”. This collaboration caught fans by surprise as the pair was unexpected to be seen on screen together.

As the photos started to make circles on the internet, K-drama and K-pop fans swooned over the pair’s onscreen chemistry. Fans expressed their wish to see them appear in a K-drama together as they were stunned by this brand campaign.

"Need them in a kdrama together," a fan said.

"Oh my goodness. cast them together in a modern romance drama please. I am in love the material," another fan added.

"I cannot tell you how long I have waited for Cha Eunwoo and IU to acknowledge each other’s existence. Thank you, Chaumet!," a fan mentioned.

Fans to continued swoon over the visuals of Cha Eun-woo and IU together in the photo shoot.

"Facecards so lethal that people start complaining that it's photoshopped," a user stated.

"WAIT! WHAT ARE THEY SELLING?!?! FACE CARDS?!?!!??!," a netizen stated.

"IU and Cha Eunwoo didn’t just pose for a campaign, they started a global beauty crisis. WHO looks this good??," a fan said.

Fans expressed their happiness seeing them doing a project together, while some were surprised.

"My heart is beating fast seeing them together.... I was thinking this morning how great it would be if these two met and look, it happened," a fan wrote.

"Amazing! Chaumet always pulls out the best campaigns and now with the best people! Cha Eunwoo is THE best ambassador for the brand ever!!," a user commented.

"Both absolute powerhouses, both immensely loved. Chaumet made an incredible choice. Just look at them, pure elegance and star power!," a netizen mentioned.

About ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo & IU's upcoming Korean dramas: The WONDERfools and When Life Gives You Tangerine

Cha Eun-woo is set to appear in the Netflix original drama titled The WONDERfools alongside remarkable actors like Park Eun-bin, Kim Hae-sook, Choi Dae-hoon, Im Seong-jae, and Son Hyun-joo. The WONDERfools is set in 1999, the year when people believed the world would come to an end once the calendar hit the millennium.

The drama follows the story of socially awkward townies who unexpectedly acquired supernatural powers and fight the evil to protect the people of Haeseong City. Cha Eun-woo plays the role of Lee Woon-jung, a civic servant from Seoul who joins Park Eun-bin's character Eun Chae-ni in finding missing people from Haeseong. In November 2024, Netflix confirmed that the drama is in production, but an official release date for the show is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, IU is gearing up for her upcoming K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerine along with Park Bo-gum, Park Hae-joon, and Moon So-ri. The drama tells the love story of Ae-sun, played by IU, and Gwan-sik, depicted by Park Bo-gum, set in the 1950s on Jeju Island. Ae-sun is a young girl with a rebellious heart, and Gwan-sik is a steadfast boy who shows his true love through his actions.

Their young love becomes difficult as time passes as life surprises them with setbacks and tribulations. However, the story is expected to showcase love overcoming trials of time through endurance.

Notably, When Life Gives You Tangerines is directed by Misaeng director Kim Won-suk and written by When The Camellia Blooms writer Lim Sang-choon. The drama featuring IU and Park Bo-gum is set to be aired on Netflix from March 7, 2025.

