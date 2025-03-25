Why is Leprechaun rated R? Kodak Black says he has been scared of little people his entire life because of the 90s horror movie

A recent video of rapper Kodak Black has been going viral, in which he could be seen talking about the 90s horror movie Leprechaun. In the clip, Black kept talking about the movie and how it developed a fear of small people in him. Kodak Black said in the clip:

"I've been scared of m*dgets bro! That's my fear, bro. Back then, you know, the leprechaun, that crazy Leprechaun movie, I'm scared of these shanties..."

For the unversed, the 1993 movie starring Jennifer Aniston, was reportedly a horror comedy. The film, directed by Mark Jones, collected a domestic gross amount of about $8.556 million with a budget of only $900,000, making it a cult film.

According to IMDb, this movie was also R-rated due to horror violence and language. For those unversed, movies which are rated R, require parental or adult guardian presence if the viewer is under 17 years of age.

As per IMDb, violence and gore in the movie have been rated moderate, while profanity, drugs, alcohol, and smoking, as well as frightening and intense scenes had been rated mild.

In the movie, the character of the Leprechaun was played by Warwick Davis and Jennifer played the character Tory Redding.

Other cast of the film involved Ken Olandt, Mark Holton, William Newman, and Shay Duffin. As per IMDb, the synopsis of the movie reads:

"An evil, sadistic Leprechaun goes on a killing rampage in search of his beloved pot of gold."

The movie became a hit and eventually seven sequels were released in 1994, 1995, 1997, 2000, 2003, 2014, and 2018. This series is also quite a common choice amongst viewers to watch, on St. Patrick's Day.

What is a Leprechaun? More movies and series surrounding this supernatural character

The Leprechaun that Kodak Black was talking about is actually a part of Irish folklore. According to Britannica, the character prefers being in solitary and remote places. He is often described as a mischievous little bearded man, wearing a coat and hat.

According to a March 2025 article by History.com, this supernatural being's name has been derived from the word "leipreachán" in Irish and "luchorpán" in Old Irish, which meant "small body."

According to Medieval Mosaic II by Lea Tassie and Leanne Taylor, they could even be descendants of the Tuatha Dée Danann, an ancient Irish god.

Oscar Wilde's mother Jane Francesca Agnes, Lady Wilde described them in her book Ancient Legends, Mystic Charms and Superstitions of Ireland, as "merry and industrious, tricksy little sprites."

Apart from the cult classic movie franchise, this character has been found in several other films and series. The list would include projects like The Luck of the Irish, Darby O'Gill and the Little People, and Red Clover.

In separate news about Kodak Black, the rapper has seemingly attempted to make a move on Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter. A video of him saying lines like "Reginae should be my bae. I'm getting this Lucci now." has been going viral all across social media platforms.

